TRUCE Software Launches 'No Accident,' a Podcast Aimed at Showcasing the Connection Between Business Success and Safety Excellence

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software, the global leader in contextual mobile device management technology, today announces the release of 'No Accident,' a biweekly podcast featuring interviews with top safety leaders and business pioneers across industries focused on how they are using safety to streamline operations and unlock full revenue potential. The series is hosted by TRUCE Software CMO Kathleen Finato.

"At TRUCE we believe in the power of technology to solve the problems it creates, so people can succeed and companies can thrive," said Finato. "No Accident allows innovative leaders across industries – from manufacturing to construction to consumer goods – to discuss how cultural and programmatic changes to the way risks are addressed and managed can ultimately affect a business' success."

Encompassing not only the financial and operational benefits, but also the moral good an efficient risk management policy creates, 'No Accident' emphasizes that mitigating risks isn't expensive, it's priceless – and ultimately helps businesses to succeed and thrive.

Featuring guests from diverse industries and operational backgrounds, the range of expertise and insight is vast. Current 'No Accident' episodes include topics such as:

Why People Take Risks, with David Galloway of Continuous MILE Consulting

of Continuous MILE Consulting The Frontline Knows Best, with Joseph Kopalek of UGI Utilities

of UGI Utilities Being Relentless, with Kay Yoder of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

"Doing the right thing for your employees and customers is also the right thing to do for your business, but so often the role of safety is misunderstood or seen as solely an expense by many business leaders," concluded Finato. "Through conversations with leaders such as Kay Yoder from Southern Glazer's or Joseph Kopalek from UGI, we're able to share real-world examples of how the safety of an organization is positively impacting strategy and business results."

The podcast was a logical next step in expanding TRUCE's unwavering commitment to helping businesses create safer, more productive workplaces. TRUCE's patented Contextual Mobile Device Management (CMDM) platform transforms the way mobile apps and functions are accessed by leveraging situational awareness to automatically enforce a company's mobile device usage policies based on the real-time relationship between the worker and what's going on in their environment. The result is the elimination of often dangerous and costly mobile device distractions in high risk situations such as driving a vehicle or operating heavy machinery.

To catch up on previous episodes visit, https://trucesoftware.com/our-company/resources/podcasts/. The 'No Accident Podcast' is also available to stream on Spotify, Apple and Google.

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the first Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 115,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, Ill. with research and development in Baton Rouge, La. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

