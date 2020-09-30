TRUCE Software Partners with Terminix to Showcase the Role of Employers in Reducing Distracted Driving

"TRUCE Software is committed to taking a stand against inattentive driving and raising awareness of the tremendous toll it often takes on the individual, their family, and their community," said TRUCE Software CEO, Joe Boyle. "With so much traffic on the road comprised of people who either drive for a living, or are driving to and from jobs or worksites, it's imperative that employers take a more proactive role in the elimination of driving-related incidents and liabilities. By supporting the National Safety Council through our sponsorship of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, we're reinforcing the role technology can play in helping those employers to change behaviors and reduce the risk of distracted driving by their own employees."

"The biggest risk most people take each day is driving, and distracted driving is one of the main causes of accidents today," comments Ken Bowman, vice president, operational excellence at Terminix. "As a company that values safety and with more than 8,000 of our own teammates on the road each day, we believe employers can play a critical role in making the roads safer for everyone."

"More than 700 people are injured in distracted driving crashes every day," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Our partnership with TRUCE reinforces the need to raise awareness among employers of the dangers associated with distracted driving related to improper use of mobile devices – as it not only protects their drivers, but the communities that their businesses serve."

TRUCE's patented Contextual Mobile Device Management (CMDM) platform uses artificial intelligence to impose temporary limitations on mobile devices in context with changing situations. The software resides on each employee's device and automatically enforces the employer's mobile device usage policies in predetermined situations, such as driving a vehicle, eliminating the potential for mobile device distraction. Best of all, when the employee isn't driving, their mobile device returns to normal operation.

"We've had a 'No Phone' policy in place for several years now, but with the addition of TRUCE we've been able to successfully enforce that policy and reduce rear-end collisions – a symptom of distracted driving – by nearly 15%. We're proud of our progress and strive to continue leading the way to eliminate distracted driving," said Bowman.

The 10th annual Distracted Driving Awareness Month launches October 1 and runs through the end of the month. The promotional effort from TRUCE and Terminix will include a video testimonial featuring Terminix teammates discussing the challenges of mobile device distraction behind the wheel, and the impact of TRUCE in changing their behaviors. Over the next 30 days, TRUCE will continue to roll out additional content elements for the campaign via social and traditional media.

To learn more about Distracted Driving Awareness Month visit, https://www.nsc.org/road-safety/get-involved/distracted-driving-awareness-month.

To learn more about the TRUCE solution and the company's involvement in Distracted Driving Awareness Month visit, https://trucesoftware.com/distracted-driving-awareness-month.

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the first Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 115,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, Ill. with research and development in Baton Rouge, La. To learn more go to, www.trucesoftware.com.

About Terminix

Terminix is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The Company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents, and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 10,500 teammates and 2.8 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the Company visits more than 50,000 homes and business every day. To learn more about Terminix visit, Terminix.com or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

Public Relations Contact:

Bryan Spevak

Vice President

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

Office: 512-387-3703

[email protected]

SOURCE TRUCE Software

Related Links

http://www.trucesoftware.com

