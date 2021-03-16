TRUCE Software Recognized as a Top-50 Fastest Growing Private Company in the Midwest by Inc. Magazine

Company lands 34th spot with 321% growth rate Tweet this

Between 2017 and 2019, the 250 private companies on the Inc. 5000 Midwest list had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

"This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

TRUCE helps companies to think situationally about how mobile technology is used in the workplace and then manage that mobility dynamically, providing access to exactly the right applications and functions for the task at hand. When a worker's environment changes, so does what they can do on their mobile device, automatically and in real time. This gives employers the improved ability to manage not just what's being used and by whom, but also where and how while still maintaining complete respect for employee privacy. TRUCE makes it easy to transform how mobile devices are used by the workforce in a way that increases productivity, rather than inhibits it.

Methodology:

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to beU.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest starting March 16, 2021.

About TRUCE Software:

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the only Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 115,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, IL with research and development in Baton Rouge, LA. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

