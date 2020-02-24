Trucept Acquires Insurance Agency for Current Client Base and other Market Segments

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) announced today that it now offers insurance services to a broader set of market segments through its acquisition of UWS Insurance Corp.

UWS is an insurance agency currently licensed in 25 states with plans to become licensed in all 50. Through UWS-licensed brokers, Trucept is projecting approximately $500,000 in additional revenue from the acquisition.

The acquisition is a strategic match and UWS is a natural fit for the company's client base as Trucept plans to market the insurance services nationally.

"UWS has a proven track record of providing outstanding insurance solutions and we are pleased to add their expertise and experience to our growing package of services including accounting, human resources, and branding and marketing," Tipton said.

The UWS brand will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Trucept Inc. Trucept is headquartered in San Diego, California, and delivers a host of customized business services to clients around the country.

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of tools and services designed exclusively for the PEO model, the company understands and provides services in the fields of accounting, human resources, compliance, and branding and marketing. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit http://truceptservices.com/.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE Trucept Inc.

