Trucept Acquires Payroll Processing Services for Current Client Base and other Market Segments

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) announced today that it now offers payroll services to a broader set of market segments through its recent acquisition of Afinida Inc. Going forward, the Afinida brand will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Trucept.

According to Norman Tipton, CEO of Trucept Inc., the acquisition makes sense strategically for the company's Professional Employer Organization (PEO) clients and he plans to market the payroll services nationally. "Afinida has a proven track record and we are pleased to add it to our growing package of services including accounting, human resources support, and branding and marketing," he said.

"We look forward to continuing to provide our partners with a full suite of valuable benefits designed to help them grow their businesses and increase their operating efficiency," Tipton added.

Trucept Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California, and delivers a host of customized business services to clients around the country.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of tools and services designed exclusively for the PEO model, the company understands and provides services in the fields of accounting, human resources, compliance, and branding and marketing. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit http://truceptservices.com/.

