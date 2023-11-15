Trucept Announces 427% Increase In Operating Income

News provided by

Trucept Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) Trucept has increased operating Income by 160% and 427% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods the prior year. Trucept has also increased Net Income by 130% and 154% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods in the prior year. Trucept reduced Operating Expenses by 36% and 22% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods the prior year.

CEO Norman Tipton commented:

"We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated team's unwavering commitment and our valued customers' trust, which have led to our outstanding quarterly financial results. This achievement is a testament to our collective efforts and resilience. We remain focused on delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service, and sustainable growth as we move forward. Thank you all for being a vital part of our success story."

Trucept, offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:

  • Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act compliance Services
  • Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services
  • Full-Service Payroll
  • Human Resources and Management
  • Employee Benefits Administration
  • Accounting Support
  • Safety and Risk Management

For additional information, visit www.trucept.com

SOURCE Trucept Inc.

Also from this source

Trucept Announces The Formation of Six New Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

Trucept Announces The Formation of Six New Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

A leader in business solutions, Trucept Inc., (OTC Pink: TREP) is proud to announce six new wholly owned subsidiaries, further expanding its...
Trucept Announces 665% Increase In Operating Income

Trucept Announces 665% Increase In Operating Income

Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) Trucept has increased operating Income by 166% and 665% for the 3 and 6 months ending June 30, 2023 as compared to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.