Trucept Inc. Announces Name Change for Insurance Subsidiary

Also earlier in the year, Trucept acquired Afinda Payroll Services, Inc. Trucept CEO Norman Tipton said that changing the name will help build on the Afinida brand.

"Changing the name to Afinida Insurance helps unify and solidify our suite of business services," Tipton said. "Growing the Afinida line of services will be a huge asset for our company moving forward."

Afinida Insurance continues delivering specialized insurance services for employee benefits, commercial lines, and individual policies while also providing Trucept the opportunity to further expand its business offerings with a variety of customized plans at the best possible rates.

Afinida Insurance joins Afinida Payroll as two Trucept subsidiaries uniquely tailored to help businesses promote growth and success.

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. The company offers expert business services in the form of payroll, human resources and management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, and marketing and technology services. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://truceptservices.com/.

