Trucept, Inc. Announces Release of 2022 Audited Financials and Upcoming 2023 Report

News provided by

Trucept Inc.

Oct 14, 2024, 09:00 ET

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) DBA Afinida is pleased to present audited financials for 2022. The company hopes to publish 2023 financials shortly, said CEO Norman Tipton.

Stay informed with the latest updates from Trucept, Inc. Read our full report and explore more company news at https://trucept.com/investors/#reports

Continue Reading

Trucept Inc. (DBA Afinida) continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of its clients while driving sustainable growth and delivering shareholder value. It's portfolio of professional services includes:

  • Afinida Accounting – Financial Accounting Services
  • Afinida Insurance -Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services
  • Afinida HR - Human Resources and Management
  • Afinida Payroll - Full-Service Payroll
  • Afinida Marketing – Full-Service Marketing Agency
  • Afinida Risk Management - Safety and Risk Management

About Trucept Inc.

Trucept Inc. is a renowned name in the business solutions sector, dedicated to helping companies focus on their core operations while it takes care of the peripheral business processes. With its extensive suite of services and a commitment to excellence, Trucept has been a trusted partner for countless businesses, aiding their growth and success.

SOURCE Trucept Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Trucept, Inc. (DBA Afinida) Reports Substantial Increase in Revenue and Gross Profit for the Second Quarter of 2024

Trucept, Inc. (DBA Afinida) Reports Substantial Increase in Revenue and Gross Profit for the Second Quarter of 2024

Trucept, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) DBA Afinida, is pleased to announce significant achievements in its financial performance for the Second Quarter of...
Trucept, Inc. (DBA Afinida) Reports Substantial Increase in Revenue and Gross Profit for the First Quarter of 2024

Trucept, Inc. (DBA Afinida) Reports Substantial Increase in Revenue and Gross Profit for the First Quarter of 2024

Trucept, Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) DBA Afinida, is pleased to announce significant achievements in its financial performance for the First Quarter of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics