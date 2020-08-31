Trucept Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results; 2020 And Beyond Outlook

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) Trucept Inc. ("Trucept") has released its updated financials for Q2 2020. The company has experienced five consecutive quarters of profitability and projects $400 million in annual payroll processing in 2020 with 40 percent gross profit equating to $8.4 million (25 percent net profit equating to $5.8 million, respectively). Additionally, Trucept reported revenues of $4.9 million in June (an increase from $2,295,165 in Q1) and a gross profit of $2,884,115 (an increase from $1,334,266 in Q1).

2020 AND BEYOND OUTLOOK

Trucept is projecting business valued at $412 million in 2020 that will increase to $516 million with a 12 percent CAGR. Projections for Trucept are as follows:

2020 gross profit – $11.2 million , net profit: $7.8 million

, net profit: 2021 gross profit – $12.6 million , net profit: $8.8 million

, net profit: 2022 gross profit – $14 million , net profit: $9.8 million

CAPTIVE INSURER

Trucept plans accelerated growth through the set-up of an insurance captive. This will increase annual payroll processing and extended capabilities. With the addition of segregated captive cells through the parent, an end-to-end business solution could be expected within 18 months. The company will then be in a position to provide a host of reliable services by under the Business Outsourcing market segment including a paycheck processing company, insurance agency, insurance company via a captive, and a third-party administrator (TPA) that manages all claims. Trucept, by establishing this array of business solutions, will enhance its prospective revenue in premiums and collateral reserves.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Trucept's professional services help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:

Marketing, technology, and Accessibility Act compliance services

Insurance offerings and third-party administrator (TPA) services

Payroll

Tax administration

Human resources and management

Employee benefits administration

Accounting support

Safety and risk management

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses, Trucept tackles a variety of administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. The company offers expert business services in the form of payroll, human resources and management, employee benefits, accounting support, safety and risk management, and marketing and technology services. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://truceptservices.com/.

