Trucept Launches Human Resources Services For PEOs, Staffing Companies And Other Market Segments

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Pink: TREP) Trucept Inc., a leader in offering strategic services to the PEO industry, is expanding its human resources support to clients with the addition of Dr. Karen Pence.

Dr. Pence has over 25 years of progressive HR experience working for both small and large companies in various industries in Southern California. Most recently, Karen worked with Employers Resource, a PEO/ASO company in San Marcos, as HR Director for six years.

She is active in local SHRM Chapters such SDSHRM and is a founding member of IESHRM and SCWC SHRM as well as a long standing National SHRM member. She served as Director of Certification for the State Council and California SHRM as well as volunteered on various committees working with the various California SHRM chapters. She is an adjunct professor at University of Redlands and University of California, Riverside, teaching SHRM certification classes of other HR professionals. Karen is both SHRM-SCP certified as well as HRCI SPHR-CA certified. She holds a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership and a Master's Degree in Organizational Management from University of Phoenix.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

