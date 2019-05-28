Trucept Publishes First Quarter 2019

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) Trucept Inc. has published its first quarter results for 2019. The Company earned a net profit of approximately $2 million for the period ending March 31. Trucept reported revenues of $2.03 million and a gross profit of $859 thousand.

Compared to the previous year, there was a slight decrease in gross revenue from $2.1 million to $2.03 million. The gross profit for the prior year was $719 thousand. It increased to $859 thousand. Operating income remains consistent at $125 thousand compared to $126 thousand last year. Net income this year is $2 million, compared to $127 thousand.

Trucept CEO Norman Tipton said the increase in Net Income is attributable to the settlement of outstanding debt. "In 2017 Trucept radically altered its business model to provide support to the PEO industry," Tipton said. "We believe our on-going positive numbers reflect the wisdom of that strategy."

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

