TruChoice Financial Group Becomes One

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the creation of TruChoice Financial Group (TruChoice) in early 2018, the company's ultimate vision has been centered on bringing its four (4) founding firms together under the TruChoice brand as "One TruChoice." TruChoice is excited to announce this process has begun.

TruChoice is not new to the industry. They have a solid wholesaling pedigree that has been trusted by the most seasoned financial professionals and established carriers since the 1980s. Their solutions are built by top producers, creating an unmatched advantage for registered representatives, investment advisors and insurance professionals.

For more than 110 years collectively, the TruChoice founding firms (firms) – American Financial, Ann Arbor Annuity Exchange, GamePlan Financial Marketing, and The Annuity Store – have wholesaled fixed index annuities, life insurance and long-term care insurance. In 2018, the firms helped financial professionals close over $2.85 billion in fixed index annuity sales and $25 million of life insurance business.

By joining forces, TruChoice leverages resources and experience across all firms and gains scale in the marketplace with one goal in mind: to accelerate the growth of the independent financial professional's practice and help them achieve new levels of success.

So, what does this mean for the financial professionals who work with TruChoice? According to TruChoice President and CEO, Brian Peterson, "It's business as usual. Our existing wholesalers and support staff will continue to service their relationships with the skill and excellence our clients have grown accustomed to; they will just do so now under the TruChoice name."

