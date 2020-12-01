TruChoice Financial Group Joins Annexus

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), a dynamic sales and marketing organization and one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, announced today its strategic partnership with Annexus, a leading innovator of retirement solutions.

Annexus excels in collaborating with top insurance carriers to design solutions focused on helping consumers grow and protect their retirement savings. As the newest member of Annexus' select distribution group, TruChoice will bring accessibility to market-leading fixed indexed annuities and indexed universal life insurance products to the financial professionals they service.

"Annexus is a preeminent, award-winning independent architect of indexed retirement solutions, and we couldn't be more excited to be representing them in the marketplace," comments Jim Maietta, TruChoice chief distribution officer. "The addition of their proprietary portfolio to TruChoice's suite of offerings will directly benefit the financial professionals who work with us, enhancing the value they're able to provide their clients."

"We're excited to expand our distribution through this new partnership with TruChoice," said Annexus co-founder Ron Shurts. "As a leading distributor of annuities and life insurance, TruChoice shares our mission to connect elite financial professionals with exclusive access to innovative, client-centric solutions."

