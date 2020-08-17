TruChoice Financial Group, LLC Appoints Jim Maietta Chief Distribution Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of financial services products in the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Jim Maietta as Head of Sales/Chief Distribution Officer (CDO), effective Aug. 16, 2020.

"This hiring decision is a critical next step in moving our 'One TruChoice' vision forward," said TruChoice President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Peterson. "Jim is the ideal leader to implement a cohesive sales philosophy, strategy, and culture throughout TruChoice."

Maietta brings over 25 years of financial services sales, management, and wholesaling experience to the TruChoice leadership team. As CDO, he will be responsible for leading the sales and distribution effort for all TruChoice product lines, with direct responsibility for successful execution of top-line sales results, with an eye on new distribution initiatives and future growth. He will also partner with the firm's leadership and strategic business partners to maximize successful outcomes and create seamless sales experiences for its clients.

Prior to accepting the appointment, Maietta held sales leadership positions of progressive responsibility at Pruco Securities and Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America. He currently holds his Series 7, 26, 63, and 65 registrations, and serves on the National Association for Fixed Annuities executive committee as the Immediate Past Chairman of the Board.

'One TruChoice' is an internal initiative resulting from the merger of the four (4), TruChoice founding firms under one comprehensive brand. Through this initiative, the company leverages the collective resources and experiences of all firms to gain scale in the marketplace, and invests in marketing, training, and technology solutions to help independent financial professionals grow their practices.

