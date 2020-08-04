TruChoice Financial Group, LLC Launches Automated, Multi-Channel Marketing Platform for Financial Professionals

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of financial services products in the insurance industry, today announced the launch of a new relationship with Snappy Kraken, an award-winning provider of marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial professionals, as a strategic addition to its Marketing That Matters financial professional initiative.

TruChoice's Marketing That Matters initiative delivers solutions-based platforms and professional, in-house advertising agency services to help financial professionals find new prospects, deliver more productive face-to-face and virtual consumer events, and close more sales. The addition of Snappy Kraken brings bold, automated marketing programs to the table for the thousands of financial professionals who work with the firm.

"Snappy Kraken delivers visually stunning, timely campaigns that deepen client relationships while simplifying the time-consuming, hands-on requirements of a multi-channel campaign," said TruChoice Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Wheeler. "All campaign tasks are conveniently automated with a few clicks of a button."

Snappy Kraken's un-canned marketing program automates five critical business growth objectives, across multiple digital channels, for financial professionals, including: lead generation, prospect nurturing, client engagement, referral generation, and workflow automation. Financial professionals who work with TruChoice will have access to the provider's high-impact content to help them stand out in their localized area while addressing three of their top marketing challenges: campaign measurability, time-to-launch, and affordability.

Media Contact:

Angi Reeves

TruChoice Financial

770-517-2765

[email protected]

Related Images

truchoice-financial-group-llc.png

TruChoice Financial Group, LLC

Logo

Related Links

Learn more about TruChoice

SOURCE TruChoice Financial Group, LLC

Related Links

https://www.truchoicefinancial.com

