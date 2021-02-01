TruChoice Launches 'Retirement Roadblocks'

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, today announced the launch of Retirement Roadblocks, an intuitive marketing platform that provides consumer education about the potential risks to retirement income.

This latest offering from TruChoice examines seven primary risks, or "roadblocks," that may have financial significance on retirement income: Longevity, Inflation, Sequence of Returns, Withdrawal Rate, Social Security, Healthcare, and Taxation.

"Retirement Roadblocks helps TruChoice's audience of financial professionals initiate important conversations with retirees and pre-retirees," said Jim Maietta, TruChoice Chief Distribution Officer. "With a deeper understanding of the financial risks they may face, clients will be keenly interested in professional recommendations that will help mitigate those risks."

Packaged for consumer consumption, Retirement Roadblocks provides important historical data and relatable hypothetical illustrations while offering well-constructed strategies to navigate retirement with minimal financial risk. Included in the platform's comprehensive consumer library are dynamic video animations that bring the seven retirement roadblocks to life, a digital pitch kit that supports business continuation amid the current COVID-19 environment, proprietary calculators, white papers, and other print and multimedia marketing materials.

"Given that Americans today may face 30, 40, or more years in retirement, Retirement Roadblocks was developed to be evergreen," said Scott Wheeler, TruChoice Chief Marketing Officer. "The risks put forth in this platform are not exclusive to today's economic environment. They have had significant implications on retirees for generations and they will continue to impact those transitioning from work to retirement well into the future."

Using the latest technology, TruChoice's new Retirement Roadblocks App gives financial professionals the power to help today's retirees address these roadblocks, no matter where the financial professional is located. Additionally, the platform offers financial professionals unique branding, lead generation, and training opportunities. To learn more, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com or call (800) 237-0263.

