Truck Accident Lawyer Daniel W. Munley Speaks at Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys Event

SCRANTON, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law truck accident lawyer Daniel W. Munley was recently a featured speaker at the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys 2025 Annual Symposium on September 19 in Austin, Texas.

Daniel's presentation, titled "Inspections in the Age of Social Media," explored how social media has transformed truck inspection processes and oversight in the transportation industry.

Munley Partner Daniel W. Munley

An award-winning personal injury lawyer, Dan Munley has secured millions of dollars for truck accident victims throughout the United States. While he handles a range of complex personal injury cases, he is widely regarded as a national leader in truck accident and rideshare accident litigation. Dan is board-certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in not only Truck Accident Law, but in Civil Trial Law and Civil Trial Advocacy. He is also certified by the Association of Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America.

Daniel is a charter member and sits on the Executive Board of the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group. He was also the Chair of the organization from 2011-2012. He recently received the Ring of Power Award from the AAJ Trucking Litigation Group, an award given to a member in recognition of their past and ongoing contributions to advance the AAJ Trucking Litigation Group and Highway Safety. In 2020, he received the Robert W. Munley Champion of Justice Award from the organization.

The Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys (ATAA) is a membership-based organization dedicated to helping lawyers and paralegals get the skills and experience needed to handle truck accident cases. Members of the organization are committed to providing training and education to assist other attorneys, as well as working to ensure the trucking industry is taking the right initiatives to prioritize the safety of all motorists. Both Daniel Munley and Munley Law Senior Partner Marion Munley are members and sit on the Board of Regents.

About Munley Law

Founded over 65 years ago, Munley Law has been fighting for injured victims and their families for three generations. The firm has secured numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements and has been recognized nationally for its excellence in personal injury litigation. For more information about Munley Law, visit munley.com .

