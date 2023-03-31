Truck-as-a-Service Market size to grow by USD 18,499.77 million from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to account for 38% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global truck-as-a-service market size is estimated to grow by USD 18,499.77 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.76% during the forecast period. North America is expected to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors to the regional market. Products such as food and beverages and electronics are increasingly being sold through e-commerce channels, leading to an increase in demand for last-mile delivery and next and same-day services. This has resulted in a rise in the need for trucks for the fast delivery of goods, eventually fueling the market growth in the region. Moreover, truck rentals are increasing in the US due to reasons such as the increasing demand for truck rental services from both businesses and households. Businesses rent and lease trucks for the shipment of freight to downstream customers as well as for the transport of goods and materials within and between work sites. Moreover, many vendors are focusing on partnerships to improve their service in North America. Hence, partnerships are expected to boost the truck-as-a-service market growth in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truck-as-a-Service Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Truck-as-a-Service Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (digital freight brokerage, telematics, data analytics, and truck platooning), end-user (chemicals, pharmaceutical and healthcare, FMCG, food and beverages, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the digital freight brokerage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The digital freight brokerage segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to an increase in the use of smartphones and rising penetration of wireless connectivity and other digital platforms. Modern-day consumers prefer digital channels to purchase goods from OEMs due to quick and easy transactions and brokerage cost savings. Moreover, using the digital freight booking system enables transparency because the brokerage has a detailed record of every load. This creates a huge opportunity for digital freight brokerage solutions, as they enable faster brokerage and instant electronic upload of proof of delivery as well as electronic payment terms. Hence, the applications of digital freight brokerage will drive the segment during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region

Truck-as-a-Service Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The digital transformation in the trucking industry drives the truck-as-a-service market growth significantly during the forecast period. The trucking industry has undergone continuous digital transformation globally, as OEMs and technology suppliers recalibrate their business strategies. Intense competition forces fleet operators to increase their efficiency and reduce costs, resulting in a shift from truck-as-a-product to truck-as-a-service business models. This leads to the implementation of connected truck-enabled services and platform-based production. Truck manufacturers focus on leveraging technologies such as telematics and autonomous trucking. The implementation of telematics provides various benefits such as shorter standby times, less wear on the vehicle, vital status monitoring of the driver, fewer accidents, optimized routing, and increased capacity utilization.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of blockchain in trucking is a major trend influencing the truck-as-a-service market growth during the forecast period. The traditional trucking practices included many manual processes such as paperwork filing and manually logging miles and hours driven, which are usually time-consuming. This led to the adoption of technologies such as blockchain, which is a shared ledger technology that is used to record digital transactions. It helps businesses solve complex problems by streamlining freight transactions by improving the visibility, security, and accuracy of data. Hence, the rise in the adoption of blockchain in trucking operations is likely to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Shortage of truck drivers is a major challenge that may impede the truck-as-a-service market growth. The number of truck drivers is likely to reduce to half by 2023 when compared to 2019. The shortage is due to low remunerations for drivers in most urban and semi-urban markets in various countries. Additionally, truck drivers are expected to work as many as 70 hours a week. Moreover, health-related fatalities for truck drivers are increasing, ranging from minor to major afflictions. Therefore, the truck driver shortage is a major challenge hindering the truck-as-a-service market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and

What are the key data covered in this Truck-as-a-Service Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truck-as-a-service market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the truck-as-a-service market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the truck-as-a-service market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truck-as-a-service market vendors

Truck-as-a-Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18499.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Continental AG, Convoy Inc., Daimler AG, Fleet Advantage LLC, Fleet Complete, Ford Motor Co., Hino Motors Ltd., Inseego Corp., Michelin Group, Microlise Group Plc, PACCAR Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tata Motors Ltd., Total Transportation Services, Trimble Inc., Uber Technologies Inc, Volkswagen AG, and Volta Trucks Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

