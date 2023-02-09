Truck axle market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% by 2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global truck axle market size is expected to grow by USD 3.98436 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the truck axle market was valued at USD 12,853.68 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. This exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. However, few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truck Axle Market 2023-2027

Key trends - The development of intelligent truck axles is a key trend in the market. The demand for fuel efficiency is leading to the development of new technology. For instance, Daimler has developed a new final drive technology for truck axles to control oil regulation inside the unit. This can boost fuel economy by 0.5%. Intelligent truck axle lowers the maintenance cost of the truck, which reduces the total cost of ownership. Such technological advances in truck axles will positively impact the market during the forecast period.

Truck axle market - Five forces

The global truck axle market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Truck axle market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Truck axle market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, application, and region.

The light-duty trucks segment will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. In the automotive markets of North America and Europe , pickup trucks are popular. In North America , these trucks account for a significant portion of automobile sales, which contributes to the growth of the light-duty truck segment. Automakers in many Asian countries, such as China and Malaysia , offer pickup trucks. The rising demand for light-duty trucks is driving the demand for light-duty truck axles. Technological advancements in light-duty truck axles will support improvement in fuel efficiency. These factors will further fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global truck axle market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global truck axle market.

APAC will account for 69% of the global market during the forecast period. The production of truck axles in the region is dependent on the production and sales of passenger cars and the increase in demand for export-oriented production of automotive components. India and China have large manufacturing industries that focus on export-oriented production. The manufacturing industry in these countries is driven by low wages, easy availability of human resources and raw materials, efficient transportation services, and low value of local currencies.

Truck axle market – Market dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Improving supply chain strategy is driving the global truck axle market. In the automotive industry, consolidation through acquisition is compelling component manufacturers to improve their supply chain strategies, which can reduce procurement costs. Truck axle manufacturers focus on supplier-vendor collaboration to improve cost-effectiveness. In addition, the implementation of artificial intelligence and data analytics lowers the time spent on choosing a supplier. Such strategies in the upstream side of the supply chain would reduce the cost at all stages of the value chain, which, in turn, is expected to drive the global truck axle market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High manufacturing costs of medium and heavy-duty trucks are challenging the growth of the global truck axle market. The incorporation of advanced technologies in heavy-duty trucks increases the manufacturing cost, some of which is transferred to end-users. This decreases the sales of new trucks, which affects the growth of the medium and heavy-duty truck axle market. The prices of raw materials, such as stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, and other metal alloys, are highly volatile, which further increases costs. These factors will impede the growth of the medium and heavy-duty segment during the forecast period, which will negatively impact the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this truck axle market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truck axle market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the truck axle market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truck axle market vendors

Truck Axle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,984.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled All Truck Parts Ltd., American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Automotive Axles Ltd., BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC, Cardone Industries Inc., Dana Inc., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Kross Ltd., Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Meritor Inc., Press Kogyo Co. Ltd., Qingte Group Co. Ltd., Raba Automotive Holding Plc, SAF-HOLLAND SE, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Sisu Axles Inc., Vikrant Group, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global truck axle market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global truck axle market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Light-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Light-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Light-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Light-duty trucks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Light-duty trucks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Heavy-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Heavy-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Heavy-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Heavy-duty trucks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Heavy-duty trucks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Medium-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Medium-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Medium-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Medium-duty trucks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Medium-duty trucks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Rigid axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Rigid axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Rigid axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Rigid axles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Rigid axles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Drive steer axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Drive steer axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Drive steer axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Drive steer axles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Drive steer axles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Non-drive steer axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Non-drive steer axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Non-drive steer axles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Non-drive steer axles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Non-drive steer axles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 116: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Automotive Axles Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Automotive Axles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Automotive Axles Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Automotive Axles Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC

Exhibit 123: BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: BRIST Axle Systems Srl LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Cardone Industries Inc.

Exhibit 126: Cardone Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Cardone Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Cardone Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dana Inc.

Exhibit 129: Dana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Dana Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Dana Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Dana Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Dana Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Hendrickson Holdings LLC

Exhibit 134: Hendrickson Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hendrickson Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Hendrickson Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 137: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

12.10 Meritor Inc.

Exhibit 141: Meritor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Meritor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Meritor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Meritor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Meritor Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Qingte Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Qingte Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Qingte Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Qingte Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Raba Automotive Holding Plc

Exhibit 149: Raba Automotive Holding Plc - Overview



Exhibit 150: Raba Automotive Holding Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Raba Automotive Holding Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Raba Automotive Holding Plc - Segment focus

12.13 SAF-HOLLAND SE

Exhibit 153: SAF-HOLLAND SE - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 154: SAF-HOLLAND SE - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 155: SAF-HOLLAND SE - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 156: SAF-HOLLAND SE - Segment focus

12.14 Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Sisu Axles Inc.

Exhibit 164: Sisu Axles Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Sisu Axles Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Sisu Axles Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 167: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 168: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 170: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

