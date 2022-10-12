Truck Bedliner Market Worth $640+ Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.2% CAGR, Driven by Rising Truck Sales in the Asia Pacific, Growing Emphasis on Cargo Protection by End Users, Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Truck Bedliner Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, and Material," the global truck bedliner market size is projected to grow from USD 500.95 million in 2022 to USD 641.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Global Truck Bedliner Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 500.95 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 641.40 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 195 No. of Tables 64 No. of Charts & Figures 72 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, and Material Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered American Bedliners Custom Truck Shop; CHAMÄLEON GMBH; DualLiner Truck Bed Liners; Henan Huayu Auto Accessories Manufacturing Co. Ltd; Line X LLC; Rhino Linings Corporation; SPEEDLINER; TOFF; Truck Hero, Inc., Ultimate Linings.

Browse key market insights spread across 195 pages with 64 list of tables & 72 list of figures from the report, "Truck Bedliner Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Drop-In Bedliners, Spray-On Bedliners, and Others) and Material (Polyurethane, Aluminum Carpet, and Others)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/truck-bedliner-market

Global Truck Bedliners Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

American Bedliners Custom Truck Shop; CHAMÄLEON GMBH; DualLiner Truck Bed Liners; Henan Huayu Auto Accessories Manufacturing Co. Ltd; Line X LLC; Rhino Linings Corporation; SPEEDLINER; TOFF; Truck Hero, Inc, are among the leading players profiled in the truck bedliners market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In 2020, LINE-X—the leading manufacturer of high-performance protective coatings—announced that it had launched a program with International Truck, the commercial truck brand of Navistar International Corporation. The program allows International Truck dealers to use LINE-X's protective coatings to improve the protection and extend the life of its renowned truck models.

In 2021, TCI Products—a manufacturer of auto refinish coatings—announced the release of its newest product, "Shield Bedliner," a 2k urethane-based bedliner and coating solution.

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles:

The growing demand for low-emission vehicles and supportive government initiatives, such as subsidies and tax rebates for adopting zero-emission vehicles, increase the sales of electric vehicles. As per the report by International Energy Association (IEA), electric truck sales are expected to grow to 324,100 units by 2026 from ~10,200 in 2018. According to the press release of Ford, nearly half of its global vehicle production will be all-electric by 2030, and all of its new electric trucks will use all accessories, including bedliners. As per the European Commission, new emission targets set for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the period after 2020 will be a 37.5% decrease in carbon dioxide emissions for new cars and a 31% emission decrease for light commercial vehicles like vans by 2030. Thus, the growing adoption of electric trucks would fuel the demand for advanced bedliners. For instance, in 2021, Roll-N-Lock used rust-resistant galvanized metal and specifically engineered bedliners for hybrid and electric vehicles. Thus, such trends for developing bedliners for the EV industry would drive the truck bedliners market over the forecast period.

Global Truck Bedliners Market: Industry Overview

Based on the truck bedliners market report, the truck bedliners market is segmented into type, material, and geography. Based on type, the truck bedliners market is segmented into drop-in bedliners, spray-on bedliners, and others. In terms of material, the truck bedliners market is segmented into polyurethane, aluminum carpet, and others. Based on geography, the truck bedliners market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), the Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

The rising truck manufacturing business in Asia Pacific is driving the expansion of the auto components manufacturing industry, particularly in nations such as China, Korea, and India. The demand for a vast and diverse number of truck parts and components is growing with the rise in electric truck production. As a result, some businesses are focusing on expanding their manufacturing lines and distribution networks to channel the sales of their products, including bedliners. However, in 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak significantly limited the business operations of truck part and component manufacturers. Trade restrictions and bedliners consumption disrupted supply chains fell due to government lockdowns worldwide. However, government incentives, expanding product demand, and the easy availability of raw materials are expected to boost the truck bedliners market growth during the forecast period. For instance, India's Truck Mission Plan FAME-II prioritizes government assistance to the country's burgeoning truck and truck component manufacturing industries. The truck part and component manufacturing business has undergone extensive renovation in recent years, resulting in the emergence of a highly competitive industry.

