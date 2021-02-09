Truck Body Mounting For DuraMag And Royal Truck Body Now Available At The Shyft Upfit Center In Charlotte, MI

"We continue to expand our footprint and grow our truck body and service body products and offerings," said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. "Leveraging existing campuses as upfit and distribution centers allows us to better sell and service our full portfolio of work truck bodies across the United States, achieving both national reach and scale."

In October 2020, the Shyft Group acquired F3 MFG Inc., a leading aluminum service body and accessory manufacturer, which joined the Shyft Specialty Vehicles business unit and continues to go to market under the DuraMag and Magnum names. Combined with the September 2019 acquisition of West Coast and Southwestern U.S. steel truck body maker Royal Truck Body, these two companies have further elevated Shyft to a leading position as a national service body manufacturer.

The new Shyft Upfit Center in Charlotte will offer service body mounting for the following body types:

Royal Truck Service Bodies

DuraMag Service, Dump, and Flatbed Bodies

Magnum Accessories

For more information about Royal Truck Body, visit https://royaltruckbody.com, and for DuraMag, visit https://duramagbodies.com.

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its companies include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group companies are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

