Truck Driver Responsible for Crash That Killed Husband, Infant Daughter of Feldman Shepherd Client Sentenced to Minimum of 28 ½ Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Mississippi truck driver who told Pennsylvania State Police that he drank five double-shot margaritas and two beers before causing a 12-vehicle crash that killed the husband and infant daughter of Feldman Shepherd client Jessica Lybrand was sentenced today to a minimum of 28 ½ years in state prison.

Dauphin County Judge Deborah E. Curcillo handed down the sentence upon Jack Edward Satterfield III, of McComb, Mississippi, in connection with the Oct. 12, 2018, crash on I-83 in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, in which he failed to stop his tractor-trailer for other vehicles that had slowed and come to a stop due to a construction project of J.D. Eckman, Inc. Satterfield, who was driving for Greentree Logistics, Inc., did not have a valid Commercial Driver's License (CDL), as his license had been suspended in connection with his guilty plea to possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in Mississippi.

Zachary Lybrand, age 24, and Elliana Lybrand, age 16 months, died in the fiery crash along with a college student in a separate vehicle.

Feldman Shepherd attorneys Mark W. Tanner and James P. Faunes filed a lawsuit on Oct. 31, 2018, against Greentree Logistics, Inc., Satterfield and J.D. Eckman, Inc., on behalf of Jessica Lybrand, of Middletown, Pennsylvania.

To download a copy of the complaint click here

