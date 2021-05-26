Truck Driver Shortage Fuels Demand for Class A CDL Drivers; Service One Transportation Urges Truckers to Seize Opportunity

PLYMOUTH, Wis., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national truck driver shortage continues to make headlines; an American Trucking Associations analysis* projected the driver shortage will exceed 160,000 by 2028 if recent trends hold, and a new study** of heavy and tractor trailer truck driving jobs found there are nine job postings for every hire. Service One Transportation, a leading Wisconsin trucking and logistics company, notes that the current demand offers an excellent opportunity for experienced Class A CDL drivers to improve their career prospects and perks.

"Our drivers are our greatest assets, and we value their skills, accommodate their needs, and provide first-class benefits—which is why our retention rates exceed 93%," explained Mike Myszewski, Vice President of Operations and Logistics for Service One Transportation.

Myszewski attributes Service One's low turnover to a long-standing commitment to driver welfare. Below, he outlines five reasons Service One Transportation has earned a reputation among the best truck driving jobs in Wisconsin and the Midwest:

Show appreciation for drivers. Beyond providing competitive pay and a full suite of benefits, Service One hosts driver appreciation events with refreshments and prizes, and regularly bestows gifts such as branded gear and a Christmas ham. Set realistic job expectations. Service One never forces dispatch or unreasonably tight schedules, which can endanger drivers and set them up for failure. Instead, the company works with each driver to agree upon appropriate delivery times for each trip. Respect truckers' home life and provide employer support. Service One makes every effort to accommodate drivers who request time off for special occasions and family events, and will do everything possible for employees experiencing an illness, injury, or other emergency to help them keep income coming in. Embrace new technology and maintain a modern fleet. Myszewski says Service One's logging system is the most responsive and user-friendly in the industry, and is paired with a high-definition dashcam for driver security. In addition, the company fleet features safe, comfortable, newer-model trucks that are expertly maintained by in-house mechanics. Prioritize driver health and wellness. Service One drivers not only receive top-tier medical, dental, and vision insurance, but all employees and dependents have zero-cost access to a wellness center that offers a variety of services to help them achieve their healthy-living goals.

"I think what makes Service One's recruitment process unique is that it is genuine and relatable. We lay our cards on the table as to what our company is all about, focusing not only on our expectations of drivers, but also on what they can expect of us" said Myszewski. "We like to have applicants make an in-person visit early in the process, because once they meet with our employees and experience the culture here firsthand, they see how much we value our drivers. While other companies are struggling to hire and retain truckers amid the current shortage, our Service One family continues to grow and thrive."

Service One is actively hiring value-driven, Class A CDL company drivers and owner-operators. The Wisconsin trucking company welcomes applicants from its home state and surrounding areas. Drivers can expect a safe, comfortable, and modern fleet of trucks; a top-notch, in-house maintenance team; and a full suite of benefits, including excellent per-mile earnings, paid vacations and holidays, and top-tier medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. For driver testimonials and details on Service One Transportation and its available trucking jobs in Wisconsin, visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/truck-driving-jobs.

About Service One Transportation, Inc.:

Headquartered outside Plymouth, Wisconsin, Service One Transportation offers a full range of trucking and logistic services—including truckload, volume less than truckload (LTL) and expedited shipping—throughout the 48 contiguous United States and all Canadian provinces. Dan Flagstad, Sr. founded Service One in 1997 with a single truck; today, Dan Flagstad, Jr. oversees the family-owned and operated business, which now employs more than 50 drivers. The Wisconsin trucking company has earned multiple safety awards—including National Fleet Safety, Highway Safety and Workplace Safety—from the Great West Casualty Company. For more information on Service One Transportation and its trucking, warehousing, logistics and supply chain solutions, visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com.

