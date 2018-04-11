Truck Fleet MRO Launches to Meet the Critical Information Needs of Fleet Maintenance Repair Operations

The resource, from the publisher of Fleet Owner and Informa Transportation Intelligence, combines three formats to deliver information to fleet maintenance staff when and where they need the insights. A comprehensive website will feature new content each weekday, a weekly newsletter will send the latest articles and features to an audience of 30,000+, and a printed magazine will hit the desks of 70,000+ fleet professionals each month.

Truck Fleet MRO coverage will include the latest equipment and technologies impacting the maintenance operations of truck fleets, breaking news from the industry, technical trend analysis and more. Informa's Commercial Vehicle Intelligence journalists and industry analysts will write the content for Truck Fleet MRO.

"We see a critical need for more technical coverage of MRO topics in the commercial vehicle marketplace, and we created Truck Fleet MRO to serve this niche," said Reggie Lawrence, vice president for Informa Transportation Intelligence. "We are fortunate to have a powerful lineup of award-winning journalists on our staff who have a unique perspective on various maintenance applications within trucking. Our size and perspective about so many vocations within the commercial vehicle market provides a unique perspective for those who maintain equipment. This new brand will deliver technical maintenance content to the professionals keeping America's fleet moving."

The website for Truck Fleet MRO, http://truckfleetmro.com, has gone live, and the first issue of the printed magazine has just published. Readers may sign up for the e-Newsletter online at http://www.truckfleetmro.com/subscribe-newsletters. Information on sponsorship or advertising in all three of the Truck Fleet MRO resources can be found at http://trucking.penton.com/fleet-mro.

ABOUT INFORMA

TruckFleet MRO, Fleet Owner and Informa Transportation Intelligence are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa employs over 7,500 people in more than 20 countries in North and South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Media Contact

Chris Lamphear

Director of Marketing

Informa Transportation Intelligence

248 799 2658

chris.lamphear@informa.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truck-fleet-mro-launches-to-meet-the-critical-information-needs-of-fleet-maintenance-repair-operations-300627975.html

SOURCE Truck Fleet MRO

Related Links

http://www.truckfleetmro.com

