Truck Gear By LINE-X Unveils New Design Of Its Premium Floor Liners For Improved Protection Against Dirt, Mud, Spills

- Extra-deep channel pattern provides a rugged appearance and protects shoes and pant legs from dirt, mud, snow and water

- High perimeter wall offers interior protection and ultimate containment ensuring carpet remains in pristine condition – increase coverage

- Rubberized plastic adds comfort and eliminates deformation in extreme temperatures

- Precision contouring allows liner to automatically seal itself to the carpet to prevent dirt and moisture from getting near interior surfaces

- Front, rear and cargo liners available

- Make/model-specific applications for most trucks, Jeeps & SUVs

- Made in the United States

- Built to last with a lifetime end-to-end warranty

"We are firm believers in durable, quality products, and it doesn't just apply to a vehicle's exterior, which is why I am very excited to announce our newly redesigned Truck Gear by LINE-X Floor Liners," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "Our customers have relied on the Truck Gear by LINE-X brand for premium quality products for years, and these redesigned floor liners provide superior protection against extremely harsh conditions like mud, sand, snow, ice and, of course, spills. Truck Gear by LINE-X floor liners are made from some of the highest-quality materials available, and we are proud to stand behind their craftsmanship and durability with an end-to-end lifetime warranty."

Truck Gear by LINE-X Floor Liners are available in several different make and model-specific applications and can be purchased at any of LINE-X's franchise locations throughout North America. The floor liners are also available for purchase online through Truck Gear's online marketplace at buytruckgearonline.com, which includes free shipping to any LINE-X location in the United States, or direct shipping to a business or residence for standard shipping rates.

About LINE-X LLC

LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is a global leader in high performance polyurea protective coatings offering scientifically formulated polymers that permanently bond to a wide range of surfaces for unmatched durability. With the launch of the brand's Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory line, LINE-X's near-'unbreakable' coatings are complemented with premium, stylish truck offerings to make for a true one-stop truck customization solution at franchise locations across the United States and the globe. With prominent applications in the automotive, military, commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial, agricultural, marine and personal customization worlds, LINE-X brings legendary protection to any business or manufacturer serious about protecting and prolonging the life of its products. Headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X supports more than 660 customers in 75 countries, manages eight warehouses across six continents, and employs an award-winning chemistry team with state-of-the-art product innovation lab. Follow LINE-X on Twitter @LINEXProtects, become a fan on Facebook of LINE-X Protective Coatings, follow LINE-X on Instagram @LINEXNorthAmerica, and check out what LINE-X is doing on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/LINEXProtects. #Unbreakable #Style. #LINEXIT.

