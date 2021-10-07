Truck Hero, Inc., hires Christina Baldwin as chief human resources officer.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Hero, Inc., the market leader for a wide range of functional truck and Jeep® accessories, announces the appointment of Christina Baldwin as chief human resources officer. Baldwin will join the company's senior leadership team and report to CEO Bill Reminder.



Baldwin will be responsible for all aspects of the company's strategic HR initiatives, as well as partner with operational and functional leaders to support organizational development and growth throughout Truck Hero's portfolio of industry leading brands.

"We are thrilled to have Christina join the team to support our continued growth and build a world-class HR organization," said Reminder. "Christina's experience in developing top-notch talent and managing change across international teams will be invaluable."

Baldwin joins Truck Hero from Cummins Corporation. She spent more than fifteen years serving in various roles, most recently as executive director of HR for the Global Components Segment, where she oversaw global segment planning and strategic HR programs. An accomplished HR executive with twenty years of industry experience in Fortune 500 companies, Baldwin has demonstrated the ability to develop and implement best-in-class global organizations.

About Truck Hero, Inc.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Truck Hero® provides consumers a full range of branded automotive accessories for trucks, Jeep®, brand vehicles, and cars, with market-leading functionality, engineering, quality, and design. The breadth of Truck Hero's product offering is vast, including hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, fender flares, steps, suspension kits, Ventvisors®, Jeep parts, and off-road accessories. Truck Hero's industry-leading family of brands includes Advantage Truck Accessories™, Alloy USA®, AMP Research®, A.R.E.®, Auto Ventshade®, BAK Industries®, BACKRACK®, BedRug®, Belmor®, Bushwacker®, Extang®, Husky Liners®, LUND®, N-FAB®, OMIX™, Rampage Products®, Retrax®, RoadWorks®, Roll-N-Lock®, Rugged Liner®, Rugged Ridge®, Stampede™, Superlift®, Tonno Pro®, TruXedo®, UnderCover®, and an online retailer, RealTruck®. All the companies in the Truck Hero family are recognized as premier brands and innovation leaders. For more information, please visit our website at truck-hero.com.

SOURCE Truck Hero, Inc.

