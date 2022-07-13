Truck Market in Vietnam 2022-2026, Market Segmentation in Vietnam by type (domestic and imported) and tonnage (less than 10 T and more than 10 T) - Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 01:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Truck Market Size in Vietnam is expected to grow by 41,610 units at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and UD Trucks Corp. are some of the major market participants. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.
The rise in industrialization and urbanization, and rapid growth in the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high manufacturing cost of trucks, shortage of skilled operators of trucks in the industry, and strict emission standards for trucks will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The Truck Market in Vietnam is segmented as below:
- Type
- Less than 10 T
- More than 10 T
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our truck market in Vietnam report covers the following areas:
- Truck Market in Vietnam size
- Truck Market in Vietnam trends
- Truck Market in Vietnam industry analysis
This study identifies growing sales of light-duty trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the truck market in Vietnam growth during the next few years.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Truck Market in Vietnam, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Truck Market in Vietnam are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- AB Volvo
- Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Scania AB
- Stellantis NV
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- UD Trucks Corp.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the truck market in Vietnam's growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the truck market in Vietnam size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the truck market in Vietnam
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the truck market in Vietnam vendors
|
Truck Market Scope in Vietnam
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
41610.00 units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.94
|
Regional analysis
|
Vietnam
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and UD Trucks Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Imported - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Tonnage
- Market segments
- Comparison by Tonnage
- Less than 10 T - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- More than 10 T - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Tonnage
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Scania AB
- Stellantis NV
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- UD Trucks Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
