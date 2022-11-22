Truck Market in Vietnam to grow by 41,610 units; AB Volvo and Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd. emerge as Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Truck Market in Vietnam Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by 41,610 units between 2021 and 2026. The truck market in Vietnam is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players. The vendors in the market are focusing on new vehicle launches and forming strategic alliances to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, in October 2021, General Motors Co. signed MoU with GE Renewable Energy to develop a supply chain of rare earth and other materials to support the adoption of EVs and renewable energy. Similarly, in June 2021, Scania AB acquired rights to trademark Svempas. Get more insights into the vendor landscape. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Truck Market in Vietnam 2022-2026

Truck Market in Vietnam 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The truck market in Vietnam report covers the following areas:

Truck Market in Vietnam 2022-2026: Segmentation

The truck market in Vietnam is segmented as below:

Type

Domestic



Imported

By type, the market growth in the domestic segment will be significant over the forecast period. The domestic segment covers the sales of trucks that are manufactured in Vietnam itself. The trucks manufactured in the country account for more than 60% of all the trucks sales in Vietnam. Like several other countries have, Vietnam has relied on lower manufacturing costs to deliver a competitive advantage. Presently, to compete in the global market, the country is significantly seeking growth opportunities in supply-chain efficiencies. Thus, all the above-mentioned factors support truck assembly and production in the country.

Tonnage

Less than 10 T



More than 10 T

By tonnage, the market growth will be significant in the less than 10 T segment during the forecast period. The trucks under gross vehicle weight (GVW) of less than 10 ton category include various types of light-duty trucks. These trucks are basically used for intra-city and inter-city transport. Light-duty trucks play a critical role in the final delivery of time-critical goods, high-value goods, and support services. They are mainly used in space-strapped urban areas and find significant adoption in Vietnam. The rising traffic congestion is pushing the adoption of light-duty trucks over medium and heavy-duty trucks for transporting cargo within urban cities in Vietnam. Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download a Free Sample Report

Truck Market in Vietnam 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AB Volvo, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and UD Trucks Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidences highlighted exclusively in this market study. Buy Report!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Truck Market in Vietnam 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist truck market growth in Vietnam during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the truck market size in Vietnam and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truck market in Vietnam

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck market vendors in Vietnam

Related Reports:

The self-driving truck market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 46.54 % and is estimated at USD 864.39 million by 2026. The increasing road accidents is notably driving the self-driving truck market growth, although factors such as rising security concerns may impede market growth.

size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 46.54 % and is estimated at by 2026. The increasing road accidents is notably driving the self-driving truck market growth, although factors such as rising security concerns may impede market growth. The pickup truck market value in US is projected to grow by 941.57 thousand units at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2025. Key drivers such as the increased utility of pickup trucks are notably supporting the pickup truck market growth in the US. However, factors such as increasing sales of used vehicles in the US have been identified as market challenges that limit the growth of the market.

Truck Market in Vietnam Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% Market growth 2022-2026 41,610 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Regional analysis Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and UD Trucks Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Imported - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Tonnage

Market segments

Comparison by Tonnage

Less than 10 T - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

More than 10 T - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Tonnage

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Scania AB

Stellantis NV

Toyota Motor Corp.

UD Trucks Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio