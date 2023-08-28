Truck Market size in Vietnam to grow by 41,610 units between 2021-2026|The rise in industrialization and urbanization drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Truck Market Size in Vietnam is expected to grow by 41,610 units at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The report covers the truck market segmentation in Vietnam by type (domestic and imported) and tonnage (less than 10 T and more than 10 T). The truck market share growth in Vietnam by the domestic segment will be significant growth during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and UD Trucks Corp. are some of the major companies in the truck market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Truck Market in Vietnam 2022-2026

The rise in industrialization and urbanization, and rapid growth in the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities to the market. However, the high manufacturing cost of trucks, shortage of skilled operators of trucks, and strict emission standards for trucks will challenge the growth of the companies. To make the most of the opportunities, companies should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Truck Market in Vietnam: Segmentation

The Truck Market in Vietnam is segmented as below:

Type

Domestic Imported

Tonnage

Less than 10 T More than 10 T

This study identifies growing sales of light-duty trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the truck market in Vietnam growth during the next few years.

Truck Market in Vietnam: Company Analysis

Technavio provides a comprehensive analysis of major companies operating in the Truck Market in Vietnam, including some of the companies such as company Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Truck Market in Vietnam are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several companies, including:

AB Volvo

Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Scania AB

Stellantis NV

Toyota Motor Corp.

UD Trucks Corp.

Truck Market in Vietnam Key Highlights

The truck market in Vietnam is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2021 to 2026.

is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2021 to 2026. Rising industrialization and urbanization are propelling the demand for trucks in Vietnam's developing economy.

developing economy. The market is predicted to grow by 41,610 units during the forecast period, contributing significantly to the automotive industry.

Anticipated trends include eco-friendly solutions and digitization, impacting consumer preferences.

Key players like AB Volvo, Daimler AG, and others deploy diverse strategies for market share.

High manufacturing costs due to precision engineering, materials, and tech adoption could impact new truck sales.

