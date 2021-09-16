Truck OEM Strategies for GHG/CO2 Regulation Compliance Report 2021: Outlook for Aerodynamics and Advanced Diesel Combustion Technologies is Strong
This research service provides an overview of key future fuel efficiency and tailpipe emission regulations across different regions for heavy-duty commercial vehicles.
Greenhouse gas/fuel efficiency regulations in TRIAD countries and increasingly stringent tailpipe emission standards in developing countries will shape OEM powertrain strategies over the next decade.
At present, North America is adopting GHG regulations, after which it will focus on ultra NOx regulations (medium-term). Europe has developed a tool for CO2 monitoring and will soon implement GHG regulations. India planned to make the shift from BS-IV to BS-VI (equivalent to the Euro VI) by 2020; the country's fuel efficiency regulations have been in place since 2018. China will shift to China VI in 2 phases-2020 and 2023; Phase 3 fuel efficiency regulations will be implemented in 2023.
These regulations will augment the penetration of advanced aerodynamics, low rolling resistance tires, auxiliary electrification, lightweighting, and advanced diesel engine technologies such as advanced turbochargers, automated manual transmission, advanced after-treatment systems, and electrification.
Stringent emission regulations and government incentives are encouraging industry participants to explore advanced ICE engine concepts, energy recovery systems, and auxiliary electrification, including APU for operation on HVAC during vehicle standstill. The decoupling of auxiliary loads such as pumps for fuel injection and power steering, engine oil circulation, and air conditioning can reduce fuel consumption.
Energy recovery systems include waste heat recovery systems based on organic Rankine cycles and regenerative braking systems in hybrid vehicles with the potential to improve the efficiency of diesel engines. Advanced combustion strategies combined with high-efficiency transmission, advanced aerodynamics, advanced driver assistance systems, auxiliary electrification, and low rolling resistance tires will also improve fuel efficiency.
North American OEMs have commercialized most technological advancements from the SuperTruck I program, and a strong push for electrification across major OEMs and EV start-ups is being observed. Horizon 2020, the EU's Research and Innovation program, allocates funds for green transport technologies.
European OEMs are shifting to vertically integrated engines and transmission with proprietary turbochargers, and these facilitate precise control over vehicle drivetrain. As part of powertrain diversification, OEMs are focusing on proprietary natural gas engines and EV platforms.
Chinese OEMs are leveraging technology partnerships with European OEMs and engine research institutes to upgrade diesel engines to meet upcoming regulations. The transition from low-cost to value and premium trucks will drive technology changes. In addition, government incentives are driving rapid progress in electrification across different Chinese OEMs.
Indian OEMs are adopting a two-pronged approach by improving in-house engine platforms and sourcing advanced diesel engine technologies from Tier I engine suppliers, Japanese OEMs, and European engine research institutes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Trucks Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Truck OEM Strategies for GHG/CO2 Regulation Compliance
- Truck OEM Strategies for GHG/CO2 Regulation Compliance - Scope of Analysis
- Research Background, Commercial Trucks Industry
- Research Methodology, Commercial Trucks Industry
- Commercial Trucks - Market Segmentation
3. Definitions
- Definitions of Key Technologies
- Technology Definitions - Tires
- Technology Definitions - Transmission, Axles, Lightweighting, and Road Profile Management
- Technology Definitions - Aerodynamics
4. Global Emission, Fuel Economy, and Quality Regulatory Environment
- Key Takeaways
- Key Trends in the Diesel Powertrain Market
- GHG/Fuel Economy Regulations Outlook
- Global Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment by Region and Powertrain Snapshot
- Global Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment by Powertrain Snapshot
- Technology Penetration by Region - Rigid Trucks Segment
- Technology Penetration by Region - Tractor Trucks Segment
- Key OEM Fuel Efficiency Strategies
5. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - North America
- Regulatory Environment - North America
- GHG and Fuel Economy Standards - North America
- US Phase 1 and Phase 2 Standards - Combination Tractors
- US Phase 1 and Phase 2 Standards - Vocational Vehicles
- California Air Resources Board (CARB)'s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) Regulation
- MD and HD ZEV Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
- NA Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, North American HD Trucks
- Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: North America
- Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: North America
- OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - North America
6. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - Europe
- Regulatory Environment - Europe
- Europe GHG Policy - Summary
- Europe GHG Policy - Vehicle Segment Scope
- European Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, European HD Trucks
- Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: Europe
- Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: Europe
- OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - Europe
7. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - China
- Regulatory Environment - China
- China's Fuel Efficiency Standards
- Chinese Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Chinese HD Trucks
- Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: China
- Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: China
- OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - China
8. Powertrain Regulatory and Technology Outlook - India
- Regulatory Environment - India
- Fuel Consumption Standards - India
- India Powertrain Mix - Unit Shipment Snapshot
- Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Indian HD Trucks
- Technology Penetration - Rigid Trucks: India
- Technology Penetration - Tractor Trucks: India
- OEM Powertrain Technology Adoption Drivers - India
9. Long-Haul Trucks' Fuel Consumption/CO2 Reduction Potential and Cost
- Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential - Class 8 Long-Haul Trucks
- CO2 Reduction Potential for Long-Haul Trucks - Engine Technology
- CO2 Reduction Potential for Long-Haul Trucks - Transmission, Axles, and Auxiliaries
- CO2 Reduction Potential for Long-Haul Trucks - Aerodynamics and Tires
10. Vocational Trucks' Fuel Consumption/CO2 Reduction Potential and Cost
- Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential - Class 8 Vocational Trucks
- CO2 Reduction Potential for Vocational Trucks - Engine Technology
- CO2 Reduction Potential for Vocational Trucks - Transmission, Tires, and Auxiliaries
11. Urban Delivery Trucks' Fuel Consumption/CO2 Reduction Potential and Cost
- Technology Fuel Consumption Reduction Potential - Urban Delivery Trucks
- CO2 Reduction Potential for Urban Delivery Trucks - Engine Technology
- CO2 Reduction Potential for Urban Delivery Trucks - Transmission, Tires, and Auxiliaries
12. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - AB Volvo
- Volvo Powertrain Technology Outlook
- Volvo Vehicle Technology Outlook
13. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Daimler AG
14. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - PACCAR Inc.
15. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Navistar, Inc.
16. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - VW Group (MAN SE)
17. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - VW Group (Scania AB)
18. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - IVECO
19. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - ASHOK LEYLAND
20. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Tata Motors
21. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - Hino Motors, Ltd.
22. Global OEM Powertrain Strategies - ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED
23. Growth Opportunity Universe, Truck OEM GHG Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Advanced Aerodynamics, Auxiliary Electrification, and Improved Thermal Efficiency for Diesel Engines will be Priorities for Diesel Engine Truck Manufacturers
- Partial List of Acronyms Used in the Study
24. Next Steps
