Truck Parking Club Reaches 4,000 Locations Nationwide, Sets Sights on 10,000 by End of 2026

92 of the top 100 U.S. carriers now use Truck Parking Club as the platform grows to 4,000 locations and 66,000+ spaces across 49 states

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Parking Club, the leading marketplace connecting truck drivers and fleets with available private parking spaces, today announced it has reached 4,000 Property Member locations across 49 states, adding 1,000 locations in just three months. The platform now offers over 66,000 instantly reservable truck parking spaces and has set a target of 10,000 locations by the end of 2026.

The milestone reflects accelerating adoption across the trucking industry. 92 of the top 100 carriers in the United States now use Truck Parking Club, and the company was recently named #24 on the FreightWaves FreightTech 25 list for 2026, recognizing the most innovative technology companies in freight.

The growth addresses an industry-wide shortage of 1.7 million parking spaces, a deficit that costs the trucking industry over $100 billion annually and forces drivers to spend nearly an hour each day searching for parking. Rather than waiting on new construction at $100,000–$200,000 per space, Truck Parking Club activates existing private spaces immediately through its technology platform.

"Reaching 4,000 locations in under three years proves the model works. Now we're scaling it," said Evan Shelley, Co-founder & CEO of Truck Parking Club. "10,000 locations by the end of this year isn't aspirational, it's the plan. Every day we're onboarding new properties, signing enterprise fleet deals, and putting drivers in suitable, reservable spaces instead of highway ramps. The infrastructure already exists across this country. We're unlocking it."

Enterprise Adoption

Truck Parking Club not only does individual driver bookings. Fleets now use the platform for drop trailer programs, strategic positioning near shippers and receivers, long-term asset storage, and HOS optimization, all without long-term leases or the overhead of managing dozens of property owner relationships. Centralized billing and a dedicated fleet sales team make the platform operationally simple at scale.

Property Member Ecosystem

The platform's supply growth is driven by property owners who monetize vacant or underutilized space with no upfront costs, no contracts, and full control over pricing and availability. Truck Parking Club handles all customer service, bookings, payments, payouts, billing, reporting, and even provides free premium signage and marketing materials. Property Members include trucking companies, warehouses, storage facilities, tow truck companies, CDL schools, truck repair shops, truck stops, truck parking operators, industrial outdoor storage and commercial property owners.

24/7 Support and Automation Built for Trucking

All bookings are backed by 24/7/365 customer service staffed by former truck drivers, guaranteed payments for Property Members, automated gate access controls and up to $25,000 in damage coverage - a service model that removes friction on both sides of the marketplace.

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly truck parking locations throughout the US. Truck Parking Club connects truckers to parking via truckparkingclub.com and its mobile app. The network is made up of property owners with locations adequate for truck parking, including trucking companies, warehouses, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL schools, trailer leasing companies, industrial outdoor storage, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators, and more.

Property owners interested in becoming a Property Member can join at truckparkingclub.com/become-property-member.

