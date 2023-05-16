Truck Rental Market size to grow by USD 28.67 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rise in global industrialization and urbanization to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The truck rental market size is forecast to increase by USD 28.67 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the mounting cost pressure on fleet operators, the rise in global industrialization and urbanization, and stringent regulations to control emissions boosting truck rentals. For highlights on the market size, growth momentum, regional growth opportunities, vendor analysis, and other factors influencing the market growth. Download The Sample Report Today !

Global Truck Rental Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advantage Car and Truck Rentals Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc., EASY RENT truck and trailer GmbH, Element Fleet Management Corp., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Group UK Ltd., GoTranspose Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Imperial Logistics Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, NL Commercials Holdings Ltd., PACCAR Inc., Pan Pacific Van and Truck Leasing Pte Ltd., Penske Automotive Group Inc., Ryder System Inc., SIXT SE, The Larson Group, TruckGuru LLP, TruKKer Holding, U Haul International Inc., and United Rentals Inc.

Truck Rental Market - Segmentation Analysis

This truck rental market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle), type (commercial use and personal use), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the light commercial vehicle segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Pickup trucks and vans are used to transport a variety of goods from hubs to various locations, which are examples of LCVs. Time-sensitive goods as well as support services, LCVs are indispensable when it comes to the final delivery of high-value, They are widely adopted worldwide and are primarily preferred in urban areas with limited space. Hence, such factors influence the segment growth during the forecast period.

Truck Rental Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in global industrialization and urbanization is a significant driving factor for market growth.

The global economy is expanding quickly, resulting in cities and towns becoming more intelligent and having better infrastructure.

The industrialization and urbanization of the global economy are accelerated by the use of transportation and logistics, which is where mobility enters the conversation.

The Commercial Vehicle (CV) market acts as a foundation for developing such a global infrastructure.

Moreover, the development of the world's infrastructure has been greatly aided by CVs, which also include Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs).

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Boosting e-commerce across developing economies and providing a platform for truck rentals is an emerging trend in the truck rental market growth.

More than 80% of the world's population is anticipated to have Internet access in 2022 and globally, APAC has the most Internet users.

The developing economies of APAC, the Middle East , Africa , Central and Eastern Europe , and South America witnessed the greatest increase in internet penetration.

, , Central and , and South America witnessed the greatest increase in internet penetration. The global e-commerce industry expands as a result of the expanding internet connectivity.

Internet connectivity has a significant positive impact on e-commerce transactions, in emerging economies like India .

. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the truck rental market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The emergence of truck sharing is a major challenge that may hinder market growth.

A vehicle owner helps people or logistics companies move constrained loads along predetermined routes, in a demand-driven arrangement known as truck sharing.

Truck owners can also lend out their vehicles when not in use and the truck-sharing idea increases the overall efficiency of the transportation network and more effectively manages peak demand in comparison to renting trucks.

To handle unexpected spikes in demand, fleet operators are no longer required to buy vehicles; instead, they can rent them from other operators.

Hence, such factors challenge market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Truck Rental Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truck rental market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the truck rental market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the truck rental market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truck rental market vendors

Truck Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advantage Car and Truck Rentals Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc., EASY RENT truck and trailer GmbH, Element Fleet Management Corp., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Group UK Ltd., GoTranspose Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Imperial Logistics Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, NL Commercials Holdings Ltd., PACCAR Inc., Pan Pacific Van and Truck Leasing Pte Ltd., Penske Automotive Group Inc., Ryder System Inc., SIXT SE, The Larson Group, TruckGuru LLP, TruKKer Holding, U Haul International Inc., and United Rentals Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

