Truck Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Lists and Explains Four Truck Seals and Their Benefits

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucking is a big business. With millions of products and materials moved across the roads every year, it's no wonder that the trucking industry is so expansive. However, the trucking industry is also one of the most highly regulated industries in terms of security. Security seals of various kinds help the trucking industry combat potential cargo theft or tampering, so they're not caught off-guard by a sudden negative event. This being said, there are a lot of different kinds of truck seals and what works for one business may not work for another, keeping this in mind, truck seals manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, lists and explains 5 truck seals and their benefits. Check them out below.

Plastic Truck Security Seals: Also known as plastic car seals, this security seal is ideal for sealing cargo containers, truck and trailer doors, and rail cars. It's a fixed-length tamper-evident seal available in a variety of colors. Plastic truck seals are indicative seals, notifying observers of any clear tampering or other types of seal damage. Light/Medium/Heavy-Duty Pull-Tight Seals: Pull-tight seals are another kind of truck seal that can be used to seal not only doors, but also tank truck valves and railcars. Depending on your business' security needs, there are light, medium, and heavy-duty pull-tight seals, from weakest to strongest. These seals also come in various color options, simplifying a color-coded security operation, in addition to custom lettering and number, if needed. Plastic Security Wire Seal: Plastic security wire seals also have a variety of uses, including trucks, railcars, drums, trailers, and valves. They are characterized by a plastic body with a locking wire to seal on both ends of the plastic body. These seals are ideal for application needing a longer seal since wire can be any length, while plastic seals are generally limited to 18". Bolt Seals: Bolt seals are a high security seal used on truck doors to secure them closed. With a high-security seal like a bolt seal, there is a higher level of protection on cargo trailers, preventing theft and tampering. Bolt seals have a few different models of their own, from flexible to more heavy-duty kinds. Choosing which kind of bolt seal is best for your business's security needs depends on the level of security your shipments require.

Truck seals are a valuable security tool for the trucking industry. Picking the right model can be daunting but understanding your company's needs and budget are two of the first decisions you need to make if you want to make the right decision.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting & Manufacturing trailer seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

