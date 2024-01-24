Truckbase adds over 30 ELD integrations to become the most versatile trucking dispatch software for carriers

Now offering ELD integrations with Samsara, Motive, Verizon Connect, and many more

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckbase ( www.truckbase.com ), a leading trucking dispatch software system designed specifically for truckload carriers, is excited to announce that it has successfully integrated over 30 ELD providers. This enables Truckbase to surface critical truck tracking data directly into its trucking dispatch software and customer notifications.

"Our mission has always been to help small carriers out-compete megacarriers on quality through turnkey technology," said Bryan Jones, Founder and CEO of Truckbase. "Most small fleets don't have time to worry about which ELDs integrate with your software. It should just work."

Since the ELD mandate came into effect, ELDs have become ubiquitous with countless options on the market. Choosing the best ELD requires time to consider quality, support, and price that makes sense for your fleet. Comparing ELD options and TMS options simultaneously can be burdensome for small fleet owners who are looking for an all-in-one system that works together. As a result, most small fleets are not taking full advantage of their ELD by tying into their dispatch software.

"Integrating our Motive ELD with Truckbase was very easy," said Solomiya, Director at Nica's Freight. "It's incredible for dispatch to see real-time truck location in our TMS and to share live tracking with customers with a single click or automatically!"

Although the ELD device itself is primarily about compliance, marrying ELD information with detailed load data and documents provide powerful tools to automate dispatch workflows and to impress customers. Truckbase's new ELD integrations enable users of any ELD to take advantage of such capabilities.

About Truckbase

Truckbase is a premier trucking dispatch software solution tailored for long haul carriers. Serving growing OTR fleets, the platform offers a unified suite of functionality including dispatching, invoicing, settlements, truck tracking, and EDI integrations. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Truckbase is paving the way for carriers to streamline their operations and achieve greater efficiency.

