Trucker Hangs his Hat on Serving through Inventing with the Exactac Picture Hanging Tool

Dillon Bruno, an industrious truck driver and inventor chose to channel his energies in a positive way. Last year in 2019, he launched his patented picture hanging product, The Exactac Picture Hanging Tool onto the market. Dillon believes indulging in the creative process of inventing to serve others is one of the most satisfying activities you can participate in.

It all began when Dillon's sister asked for his assistance when she was redecorating and wanted help hanging several pictures on the wall in a straight line. The process turned into the familiar fiasco including several empty nail holes in the wall and still the pictures were uneven, some higher than desired, others lower than wanted. Dillon decided he wanted a simple solution to this common problem and he started the invention process.

During his research, Dillon also discovered the psychological benefit hanging art and photos have on the self esteem of everyone in a home. That discovery gave even more meaning to what Exactac represented to the world.

Dillon has been through many of the trials and tribulations entrepreneurs face on their journey. Speaking of journeys, Dillon has driven over a million miles truck driving just to fund his vision. When asked about those long hours Dillon states, "The beauty of the process is exactly because of the hard times, without them how do you learn patience, intelligence and strength?"

Dillon also serves the community by educating them about tools on his Youtube Channel Caliber8 Tools. "Taking shop class out of schools did a huge disservice to the community," stated Dillon. "If I can help bring my version of shop class into people's lives and homes, why not?" Dillon's passion for innovation, art and tools is another reason he was driven to take Exactac all the way.

This passion also landed him a feature spot on the CBS Los Angeles News in 2019 once again proving that "if you stay focused on your goals, the universe will take care of the rest," noted Dillon.

Dillon believes that you must have certain intangible but non-negotiable assets to attain success in business or life. Dillon states, "Number one is vision, that is a clear concise picture of where you are going. Even a GPS won't work if you don't give it a destination. Number two, a strong work ethic, what's the point of vision without action?"

In addition to his growing online sales, Dillon is now in discussions with major retailers that will carry Exactac to even more Americans.

To learn more please visit www.exactac.com or email [email protected]

