TruckerCloud joins the Open Visibility Network bringing its ELD data to the growing network of the logistics visibility providers

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Visibility Network (OVN) has announced that TruckerCloud , a telematics and ELD data company, has joined this international network. Launched in collaboration between Tive , Project44 , and FourKites in 2021, the OVN is a consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration. To date, several industry leaders have joined the network, including Everstream Analytics , TransVoyant , MarineTraffic , ParkourSC , WeatherOptics , FarEye , BlueBox Systems , and TextLocate .

Open Visibility Network was created to promote the concept that collaboration between supply chain technology vendors is necessary. Supply chains are more interconnected than ever before, and that trend is only accelerating. Frequently, the journey encompasses multiple modes of transportation across multiple geographies, with multiple stakeholders being responsible for the on-time, in-full transportation of goods. In order to move goods from origin to destination in the most efficient manner, collaboration is a must. By working in collaboration and synchronizing, each party strives to support end-to-end visibility. Many benefits result from the level of transparency and cooperation driven by OVN, including an optimized supply chain, increased transparency for customers, access to other open visibility providers, and an accelerated journey to partnerships and other collaborations.

TruckerCloud is a telematics and ELD data company that provides the fastest and easiest way for carriers to access this data within their technology and services ecosystem. The newest member of the OVN will provide mutual customers with one-stop API integration to 30+ telematics and ELD data providers—to optimize carrier business efficiency. This will enable carriers to instantly connect their ELD data with their technology and service providers, and use telematics data to improve efficiencies by connecting this data to their fleet management system, insurers, fuel cards, and payment providers. In addition to these business efficiencies, carriers can also provide real-time load visibility into shipping and delivery.

"We're excited to join the Open Visibility Network," says Spencer Mitchell, CEO of TruckerCloud. "Open visibility is a major driver of logistics innovation and efficiency, in which OVN is a major contributor. By joining OVN, TruckerCloud will play a role in the discussion regarding how open visibility encourages innovation—while promoting the stewardship and integrity of data-sharing principles."

"While OVN is still nascent, technology providers increasingly agree that end-to-end visibility across all geographies and modes of transportation is a necessary ingredient to continuously optimize supply chains," said Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive and founding member of OVN. "As more members join and participate via data and open APIs, we can combine and complement data point inputs—and move closer to 100% visibility for the end customers around the globe. Customer success remains our collective northern star, and OVN enhances our individual capabilities to deliver on that mission."

OVN looks forward to onboarding new cutting-edge data insights providers. Learn more about this rapidly-growing network at www.openvisibility.com or by emailing at [email protected] .

About Open Visibility Network

Open Visibility Network (OVN) is an open consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration. OVN is the first platform that enables the stakeholders to collaborate openly and while exchanging data and insights (APIs) cultivate an ecosystem that strives to achieve end-to-end visibility across all shipment modes and lanes.

About TruckerCloud

TruckerCloud is a telematics and ELD data company that provides the fastest and easiest way for carriers and services / technology providers to share telematics and ELD data. TruckerCloud's platform allows carriers to connect their telematics and ELD data with their fuel cards, fleet management platforms, insurers, factoring providers, leasing platforms, and more. With TruckerCloud's patent-pending Instant Carrier Onboarding platform and open API-first infrastructure, carriers and their service providers can connect telematics data in a matter of hours, instead of months. For more information, visit www.truckercloud.com .

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real-time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

