Truckers Hail Deal on USMCA Trade Agreement

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations leaders hailed an agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada that paves the way for USMCA's ratification in Congress.

"Now with a clear path to USMCA's ratification, this is an historic victory for truck drivers, motor carriers and the entire American economy," said ATA President Chris Spear. "The vast majority of trade in North America moves on truck, with $772 billion worth of goods crossing our borders with Mexico and Canada every year. USCMA will provide the certainty our industry needs while ensuring the United States remains competitive on the world stage."

"Trade is a tremendous driver of revenue and creator of jobs in trucking, which is why passing USMCA has been so important to our industry," said ATA Chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express Inc., New Orleans, Louisiana. "Trade with our two closest neighbors supports nearly 90,000 Americans in trucking-related jobs and generates $12.62 billion in annual revenue for our industry. As USMCA deepens our economic ties, we expect these figures – like our economies – to continue to increase."

"In a Washington that has been gridlocked by partisan politics, this is a great example of what is possible in creating consensus around good policy," Spear said. "Truckers and our economy depend on good policymaking, and this bipartisan agreement is a reminder of how government can make our lives and businesses stronger. I thank President Trump, Speaker Pelosi, and all who have put disagreements aside to achieve this historic agreement."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

