Truckers Hail House Passage of USMCA Trade Pact

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued the following statement today after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the United States - Mexico - Canada Agreement:

"Even during one of the most politically contentious times in our history, USMCA is proof that Washington isn't completely broken. Bipartisanship — and perhaps more notably, a sense of duty — still lives. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump deserve equal praise for finding the common ground to see this important trade deal through for the good of our country.



"By the nature of our work, truckers know the significance of this victory. Cross-border trade with our neighbors has become a cornerstone of the American economy. Strengthening this relationship as USMCA does helps secure our economy's foundation and ensures we will remain competitive in the global marketplace for decades to come.



"This vote signifies that good policy need not be a zero-sum political game. Even in today's Washington, good things can still get done together. That spells hope for the American people."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

