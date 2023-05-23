TRUCKERS OPPOSE PROPOSED ST. PAUL TRUCK PARKING BAN

News provided by

Minnesota Trucking Association

23 May, 2023, 15:47 ET

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Trucking Association (MTA) opposes the truck parking ban proposed by the City of St. Paul, which will be heard by the City Council on May 24.

The following statement was issued by MTA President John Hausladen.

"The Minnesota Trucking Association strongly opposes the truck parking ban under consideration by the City of St. Paul. 

The economy is struggling, small trucking companies are closing their doors and the trucking industry is facing a shortage of qualified drivers. At a time when we should be removing barriers, this proposed ordinance erects new ones. 

The proposed ordinance will reduce overall efficiency and cut into precious available driving hours for truck drivers forced to park outside of St. Paul. It is a simple fact that to meet narrow pick-up and delivery windows, trucks need to park close to their St. Paul customers. When Minneapolis passed a similar ordinance some drivers were forced to park in remote fee-based lots as far away as St. Cloud. 

Many of the trucks parked overnight are owned by independent contractors who live within St. Paul. These small businesses, many of whom are owned by people of color, have no viable overnight parking alternative. This ban could effectively force these residents to cease operations and lose their livelihood.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), 98 percent of truck drivers regularly experience difficulties finding safe parking—a sharp uptick from the 75 percent figure reported just four years earlier. USDOT also found that the truck parking shortage exists in every state and region. Year after year, truck drivers have indicated that the parking shortage is one of the top three challenges they face, rising to number one in 2022.

Despite repeated requests during the recently completed Session, the Minnesota Legislature failed to appropriate funds to expand truck parking. 

We urge St. Paul to step up and craft a real solution that balances parking management concerns with the need to support efficient freight flow and these small businesses on wheels.

The professional truck drivers who deliver our essential food, medicine and supplies through good times and bad deserve better."

The Minnesota Trucking Association is a non-profit trade association representing over 550 trucking companies and allied firms from across the state. The membership reflects the diversity of the Minnesota trucking industry, including less-than-truckload, truckload, bulk, agricultural, heavy specialized and private trucking operations. Since 1932 the MTA has served as a powerful voice for the industry. Its mission is to advance a safe and successful trucking industry through advocacy, education and focused initiatives.

SOURCE Minnesota Trucking Association

