TruckHouse® Redefines Expedition Luxury with the Carbon BCR: A Masterpiece of Innovation and Elegance

TruckHouse unveils the interior of their all new carbon BCR

Built with the amenities of a luxury home and based on the tried-and-tested American Expedition Vehicles® Prospector XL

Equipped with a 48 volt battery system, heated floors, full galley, wet bath, king size bed, and more...

BCR production has begun

SPARKS, Nev., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruckHouse® proudly announces the interior debut of the carbon BCR, an expedition vehicle that sets a new standard in off-grid travel. Combining advanced manufacturing techniques with intentional design, the BCR is a potent cocktail of durability, elegance, and ease of use; built for those seeking to explore the world without compromise.

TruckHouse® BCR, a carbon expedition vehicle built on an AEV® Prospector® XL and designed in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles® The carbon TruckHouse BCR's rear U-shaped dinette with 270 degree panoramic windows.

At the heart of the BCR is a meticulously designed interior that thoughtfully blends both form and function. Through real world validation and strategic material selection, TruckHouse created an interior that perfectly complements the BCR's vacuum infused carbon fiber shell and proven American Expedition Vehicles® chassis. Fully equipped with amenities to comfortably live off the grid, the BCR allows you to bring the comforts of home anywhere, any-season.

At the rear of the BCR is the expansive U-shaped dinette, wrapped in panoramic dual-pane windows, and offering 270 degree views of the surrounding landscape, making every meal an experience in itself. This space not only emphasizes comfort but also enhances the connection with nature, a key pillar in the TruckHouse ethos.

Powering this mobile sanctuary is a state-of-the-art 48-volt lithium battery system with enough capacity to deliver an impressive 50 hours of continuous air conditioning. Recharging is equally efficient, requiring just over an hour of drive time to restore full battery capacity – or park in the sun to charge from the expandable 1400 watt solar array. The BCR comes standard with solid state switching and a 10-inch Garmin® display, offering a single user interface for all camper functionality that can also be managed via smartphone or by ergonomically placed switches throughout the interior.

The BCR's galley is equipped to meet the demands of every chef, even in the most remote locations. Top-of-the-line appliances such as the stainless steel 5.1 cubic foot refrigerator/freezer, dual-burner induction cooktop, and convection oven/microwave ensure that no culinary aspiration is beyond reach.

The interior, crafted with vacuum-infused composite materials, provides large overhead storage, hanging closet space, and a pull-out panty providing both comfort and practicality for extended adventures. The vacuum infused cabinetry makes for a stronger, more durable structure, but also has the benefit of weighing ½ that of traditional construction. Light cabinetry is one of the many contributing factors for why the BCR is thousands of pounds lighter than its competition.

Natural light is abundant, courtesy of an oversized skylight and cabover windows, while the 6'6" standing height creates a sense of openness and freedom within the cabin. The BCR offers a spacious king size bed and convertible full size dinette bed allowing ample room to sleep four adults.

For colder climates, the central heating system paired with heated floors offers consistent warmth, and the insta-hot water system ensures that hot showers are always available, regardless of the environment. And, depending on the style of toilet you prefer, the BCR can be equipped with a standard cassette, dry-flush, or composting options.

TruckHouse's commitment to excellence extends beyond the initial purchase, with a focus on longevity and serviceability. The BCR is designed for easy maintenance, allowing owners to focus on the adventure ahead rather than the upkeep of their vehicle. This dedication to quality ensures that the BCR will remain a reliable companion for years to come.

Experience true expedition luxury with the TruckHouse BCR. Elevate your journey with a vehicle that is as capable as it is elegant.

For more information and to secure your production spot for the BCR, visit www.TruckHouse.co . To see the full press release visit, https://www.truckhouse.co/press-room .

CONTACT: Nelson Rudolph, [email protected]

