Truckin Digital Announces Integration with Intuit QuickBooks to Streamline Financial Management for Trucking Companies

DETROIT, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckin Digital, a leading provider of digital solutions for the trucking industry, is thrilled to announce its latest integration with Intuit QuickBooks Online, the world's leading online accounting software. This strategic integration aims to simplify financial management for trucking companies, enhancing their operational efficiency and overall profitability.

The integration of Truckin Digital with QuickBooks offers a seamless connection between dispatch operations and financial management. Trucking companies can now enjoy automated 2-way data synchronization, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing the risk of errors. This powerful combination ensures that businesses can maintain accurate financial records, streamline invoicing, and gain real-time insights into their financial health.

The integration of Truckin Digital with QuickBooks offers a seamless connection between dispatch operations and financial management. Post this

Key Benefits of the Truckin Digital and QuickBooks Integration:

Automated Data Sync: Automatically transfer data between Truckin Digital and QuickBooks, ensuring up-to-date and accurate financial records without the need for manual input.

Enhanced Efficiency: Save time and reduce errors by eliminating duplicate data entry, allowing trucking companies to focus on core operations.

Real-Time Financial Insights: Gain instant access to financial reports and dashboards, enabling better decision-making and strategic planning.

Streamlined Receivables & Payables: Simplify process with automated invoicing, billing and payment tracking, improving cash flow management.

"We are excited to integrate with QuickBooks as it is a significant milestone for Truckin Digital and our clients," said Al Ceric, President at Truckin Digital. "This integration aligns with Truckin Digital's commitment to providing innovative solutions that simplify operations and drive business growth. With real-time synchronization between the Truckin Digital ERP and QuickBooks, customers can optimize their financial management processes and focus on delivering exceptional service."

About Truckin Digital:

Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP SaaS cloud solution for carriers and brokers alike. This innovative platform is designed to cater to the dynamic needs of the transportation sector from planning, dispatch, safety & compliance to accounting plus more.

For more information about Truckin Digital, visit our website at www.truckindigital.com or by phone at (866) 300-7701. You can also stay up to date on all things Truckin Digital by following us on Linked In, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

Truckin Digital – The driving force behind your company.

About QuickBooks

QuickBooks is a global leader in cloud accounting and financial management, with millions of subscribers worldwide. It is designed to fuel small business success.

The Intuit Developer platform enables developers to integrate with rich QuickBooks financial and transactional data and offers unparalleled reach to small businesses through Intuit's Apps.com, where QuickBooks customers go to find, try, and buy integrated apps that meet their industry-specific needs.

Press Contact:

Truckin Digital

(866) 300-7701

[email protected]

SOURCE Truckin Digital