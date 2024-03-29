TRUCKIN DIGITAL LAUNCHES NEW 2024 CLOUD BASED TRUCKING SOFTWARE ERP

DETROIT, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckin Digital, an innovator in logistics and transportation software solutions, is thrilled to unveil its 2024 Trucking Software ERP, a comprehensive suite designed to improve trucking operational capabilities. This latest release promises to streamline trucking operations through advanced technology, offering unmatched control and efficiency for fleet management and multi-department logistics operations.

Streamline Trucking Operations in the Cloud Post this Trucking Software ERP for planning, shipment monitoring, sales, safety, inventory/asset tracking, accounting, driver app and more!

The 2024 Trucking Software ERP by Truckin Digital integrates cutting-edge features that cater to every aspect of trucking operations, from planning, dispatch to accounting, and beyond. It has been meticulously developed to empower trucking businesses to stay ahead of the curve, streamline trucking operations in the cloud, ensuring seamless communication, enhanced collaboration, reduced downtime, and strict compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Key Features:

Fleet & Staff Management: Centralized control over your entire fleet and personnel for improved efficiency.

Planning & Lane Optimization: Advanced algorithms to optimize routes, saving time and fuel. Assign or offer shipments to drivers based upon next availability, equipment type, create routes and much more!

Shipment Monitoring: Keep track of shipments in real-time every step of the way for enhanced reliability and customer satisfaction.

Geofence & Inventory: Automated alerts and actions based on geographic boundaries, including auto check-in, get real-time inventory data on arrival or departures, average duration and history of visits.

Accounting: From Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Chart of Accounts, Ledgers to Bank Feeds, and everything in between, handle all your financial transactions with ease.

Payroll & Settlements: Pay Per Mile, Pay Per Hour, Flat and Percentage. Automatic Settlements, Generates Paystubs, Taxes, Deductions, Benefits, PTO, Schedule Pay Raise and more!

Vendors: Simplifies and automates your bill payments to vendors, ensuring timely disbursements and positive vendor relationships.

Card Management: Set limits, issue cards, fraud alerts, view fuel transactions and spending in real-time. Allows integration with existing card providers.

DOT Monitoring: Provides updates and monitoring for commercial fleets, ensuring compliance with Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations. This includes Inspections, Violations, Crashes, and creation of incidents/reports.

Driver App: Driver App built with all essential tools for daily use. Jam packed with features such as Document Scanning, Shipments, Chat, Maintenance, Requests, Settlements and much more!

Maps: GPS-powered guide to efficient route planning, real-time tracking, and location management. This feature streamlines your navigation and enhances operational control, ensuring timely deliveries and cost savings.

Chat & SMS: Group chats, direct messaging between drivers and staff users. Add-on available for inbound and outbound text messaging.

Send & Receive Payments: Our service offers a system for trucking companies to send and receive payments electronically, streamlining financial transactions within the industry, including Printing Checks, Credit Cards, and ACH options.

Safety & Compliance: Ensure your operations meet all regulatory standards for a safer, more reliable service, this includes incident management, corrective actions, and hours of service / logbook compliance.

IFTA & Reports: Simplify fuel tax reporting with automated calculations and submissions. Run 30+ reports on Financial Data, Payable, Receivables, Taxes, Transactions, Performance and Other.

Maintenance & Repairs: Keep your fleet in top condition with proactive maintenance schedules and management based on time or odometer intervals.

Recruitment & Onboarding: Streamline your hiring process to onboard the best talent quickly and efficiently. Truckin Digital introduces a feature set that simplifies the process of job posting and streamlines driver onboarding for your transportation and logistics business.

Document Management, and Alerts: Minimize errors, manage documents effectively, and stay informed with real-time alerts.

Enhanced Operational Capabilities: Truckin Digital's ERP system allows for dynamic assignment and offering of shipments to drivers based on availability, equipment type, and optimal routing. Whether it's Full Truckload (TL), Less Than Truckload (LTL), or Recurring Lanes, our platform ensures that your operations are as efficient as possible. With capabilities such as EDI/API integration, route optimization, detention management, cargo scanning and comprehensive shipment audits.

Free Trial Offer: Truckin Digital is pleased to announce a no-obligation, 14-day free trial. To initiate your free trial and embark on a journey toward transforming your logistics operations, please visit https://app.truckindigital.com/onboarding/account .

About Truckin Digital:

Truckin Digital is a Trucking Software ERP SaaS cloud solution for carriers and brokers alike. This innovative platform is designed to cater to the dynamic needs of the transportation sector from planning, dispatch, safety & compliance to accounting plus more.

For more information about Truckin Digital, visit our website at www.truckindigital.com or by phone at (866) 300-7701. You can also stay up to date on all things Truckin Digital by following us on Linked In, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook.

Truckin Digital – The driving force behind your company.

Al Ceric – Truckin Digital

[email protected]

SOURCE Truckin Digital