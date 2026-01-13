Trucking Hub Achieves 9× Year-Over-Year Growth as Carriers Consolidate Operations into a Unified TMS

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucking Hub announced strong momentum in 2025, achieving 9× year-over-year growth. The growth reflects a clear industry shift as trucking companies move away from fragmented tools and consolidate operations into a single, unified transportation management system.

Trucking Hub’s all-in-one trucking TMS software.

As carriers face rising operational costs and complexity, demand has accelerated for Trucking Hub's all-in-one platform, which unifies dispatch, compliance, safety, telematics, maintenance, and back-office workflows in one system. Fleets are increasingly choosing to replace multiple disconnected products with a single platform built specifically for real-world trucking operations.

"Carriers aren't looking for more software, they're looking for one system that actually runs their business," said Milos Pavlovic, CEO of Trucking Hub. "Our growth is driven by fleets consolidating dispatch, compliance, safety, recruiting and operations into Trucking Hub, instead of managing five or six different tools."

Throughout the year, Trucking Hub saw increased adoption across truckload carriers and private fleets, with customers expanding usage organically across departments after initial deployment. Fleets cited reduced administrative overhead, faster onboarding, and improved operational visibility as key drivers behind platform consolidation.

Unlike point solutions that require separate logins, integrations, and vendors, Trucking Hub delivers one connected trucking TMS designed to scale with carriers as they grow. The platform enables fleets to automate workflows, maintain FMCSA compliance, and operate more efficiently without adding back-office staff.

The company expects continued momentum in 2026 as carriers increasingly standardize operations on a single platform built specifically for trucking.

About Trucking Hub

Trucking Hub is a trucking technology company delivering an all-in-one transportation management system (TMS) built by carriers, for carriers. The platform unifies dispatch, compliance, ELD, safety, telematics, accounting, and communications into a single connected system, helping fleets streamline operations, reduce overhead, and scale with confidence.

