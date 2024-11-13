Trucking Hub Launches Desktop Applications for Windows & macOS

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucking Hub, a leading provider of Transportation Management System (TMS) software, is pleased to announce the launch of its new desktop applications for Windows and macOS. Designed to bring together the reliability of the cloud with the power and flexibility of desktop computing, these applications deliver an advanced TMS experience tailored for modern fleets of all sizes, from small operators to large enterprises.

Bringing the full functionality of Trucking Hub's cloud platform to the desktop, the application provides an all-in-one solution for managing drivers, loads, documents, fleet tracking and maintenance, accounting, and safety, with integrated tools such as pre-screening, dashcams, and ELDs. Built to connect carrier teams seamlessly, Trucking Hub's business phone system integrates a tailored Messenger and VoIP, providing unlimited talk, SMS, video conferencing, and fax capabilities for streamlined communication.

Trucking Hub is now on Windows and macOS! Download the most powerful and comprehensive TMS for carriers today. Post this

"Our mission is to simplify fleet operations and empower carriers with technology that is as reliable as it is innovative," said Milos Pavlovic, CEO and trucking industry veteran. "This release reflects our commitment to providing high-impact solutions that enhance operational efficiency and communication, helping our customers gain a competitive edge and focus on growth."

Founded and operated by experienced industry professionals, Trucking Hub combines firsthand knowledge with advanced technology to create solutions that directly address carriers' needs. The new desktop applications reinforce Trucking Hub's role as a top provider of trucking software, dedicated to advancing the success of carriers through industry-leading software and turn-key solutions.

The next major release will introduce native multi-monitor support, along with an enhanced dispatch experience that will set a new standard in the industry, further positioning Trucking Hub at the forefront of trucking technology innovation.

Trucking Hub's Windows and macOS applications are now available. To download or request a demo, visit https://www.truckinghub.com or contact our sales team.

