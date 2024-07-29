Trucking Hub Launches Free ELD Solution Integrated with Carrier TMS

CHICAGO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucking Hub, a leader in Transportation Management System (TMS) software for carriers, proudly announces the launch of an industry-first, free Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution. This innovative offering is seamlessly integrated into Trucking Hub's Carrier TMS, providing a unified platform that enhances compliance, real-time driver management, and data analytics—all within a single, user-friendly interface. Notably, the ELD also serves as an advanced telematics device, operating on the Verizon network, streaming real-time truck data to optimize fleet management, asset tracking, and overall operational efficiency.

"Our solutions are meticulously designed to automate essential processes, providing carriers of all sizes with advanced technology to manage their entire operations effortlessly," said Milos Pavlovic, CEO and industry veteran. He continued, "Being a family and employee-owned company, we are free from external pressures, allowing us to prioritize our customers' needs and focus on enhancing their profitability."

Founded and operated by experienced truckers, Trucking Hub leverages intimate industry knowledge to develop its comprehensive suite of trucking software and solutions. With extensive and unmatched features, coupled with the cost-effectiveness of a free ELD, Trucking Hub's Carrier TMS stands apart, offering exceptional value to carriers and solidifying Trucking Hub's reputation as a top provider of TMS software.

As a special limited-time offer, Trucking Hub is offering to buy out existing ELD contracts, facilitating a smooth and seamless transition to the new, superior platform.

For more information about Trucking Hub's TMS software and the new free ELD solution, visit Trucking Hub or contact our sales team.

