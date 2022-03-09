Trucking Industry Faces Record Driver Shortage; Service One Transportation Says Young Truck Drivers Can Lead Turnaround

PLYMOUTH, Wis., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study by American Trucking Associations (ATA) found that the national truck driver shortage "hit a historic high" of over 80,000 drivers in 2021 and is expected to surpass 160,000 by 2030.* Service One Transportation, a leading Wisconsin trucking and logistics company, maintains that hiring, training, and developing young drivers is essential to keep the future of U.S. freight deliveries running smoothly and on schedule.

Service One is a strong proponent of educating younger generations on the value of obtaining a commercial driver's license (CDL), both in terms of a fast-track path to steady employment and long-term career opportunities. "We take pride in the process of training young drivers and supporting their development into true professionals on the road, where safety is paramount in everything they do," said Mike Myszewski, Vice President of Operations and Logistics for Service One Transportation. "Given the industry's aging employment pool, it is imperative to promote driving jobs to a younger generation and to demonstrate what a fulfilling and financially rewarding career this can be."

Myszewski notes that one such success story is Matt Ross, who earned a Class A CDL in his mid-20s. Ross was seeking a profession with a good income that would allow him to support his family and achieve his aspirations of home ownership. He joined Service One in May 2018 and quickly proved to be a top performer who shares the same safety-minded and service-centric approach as his fellow team members who had been driving for decades.

Ross has since found great satisfaction in his career choice, explaining, "There is a sense of freedom you get while driving a truck, as well as heightened responsibility, since you're basically your own boss in the cab of that vehicle. I like to think I'm pretty good at my craft, and I feel a sense of accomplishment in knowing that I can provide for my family and play a small role in keeping America moving."

Ross initially decided to apply to Service One because he was between jobs and the company's headquarters were close to his home. "Ever since day one, starting with my interview, I knew Service One was the place for me. You're treated like family here. We're all on the same team—drivers, dispatchers, mechanics—and we all want what's best for everyone. The equipment is excellent, too. I first started working when I was 14, and in all that time, I can honestly say I've never had a job where I was as proud of who I worked for as I am with Service One Transportation," Ross added.

Myszewski says that high regard is mutual. "As part of the younger generation of truck drivers, Matt is a great ambassador not only for Service One but for the trucking industry as a whole. He is proof that truck driving jobs can offer a promising pathway to a well-paying and rewarding career. We are proud to have him as a member of our team, and we see even greater things for him in the future. If Matt is any indication, the future of our industry is in excellent hands."

Service One is actively hiring value-driven, Class A CDL company drivers and owner-operators. The Wisconsin trucking company welcomes applicants from its home state and surrounding areas. Drivers can expect a safe, comfortable, and modern fleet of trucks; a top-notch, in-house maintenance team; and a full suite of benefits, including excellent per-mile earnings, paid vacations and holidays, and top-tier medical, dental, vision, and life insurance. For driver testimonials and details on Service One Transportation and its available trucking jobs in Wisconsin, visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com/truck-driving-jobs .

About Service One Transportation, Inc.:

Headquartered outside Plymouth, Wisconsin, Service One Transportation offers a full range of trucking and logistic services—including truckload, volume less than truckload (LTL) and expedited shipping—throughout the 48 contiguous United States and all Canadian provinces. Dan Flagstad, Sr. founded Service One in 1997 with a single truck; today, Dan Flagstad, Jr. oversees the family-owned and operated business, which now employs more than 50 drivers. The Wisconsin trucking company has earned multiple safety awards—including National Fleet Safety, Highway Safety and Workplace Safety—from the Great West Casualty Company. For more information on Service One Transportation and its trucking, warehousing, logistics and supply chain solutions, visit https://www.serviceonetransportation.com.

Sources:

* ATA. Driver Shortage Update 2021: Executive Summary; October 25, 2021.

