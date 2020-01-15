Trucking Industry Hails U.S.-China Trade Pact

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations applauded leaders in the United States and China for coming together on a deal to encourage trade between the two countries.

"The signing of this agreement with China is good for our industry, which is significantly impacted by trade," ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said. "It will give a boost to U.S. manufacturers and exporters of American goods and provide certainty to the supply chain – all of which will positively impact the trucking industry. It is our hope that leaders in both China and the United States will build on this promising first step and move forward to forge a broader agreement promoting fair and equitable trade between our two countries."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

