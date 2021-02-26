Truckload of Smithfield Foods Products En Route to North Carolina Food Bank Following Devastating Tornado, Winter Storm

SMITHFIELD, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. is dispatching a truck carrying nearly 40,000 pounds of protein to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to aid disaster-relief efforts in the wake of a devastating EF-3 tornado that touched down in Brunswick County late last Monday. The natural disaster claimed at least three lives and injured several more, destroyed dozens of homes and left thousands without power amid winter storm conditions.

Smithfield's donation is enough to feed nearly 160,000 people and is facilitated through the company's signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes®, which donates nutritious protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and education and community outreach programs year-round.

"Our thoughts are with the North Carolinians impacted by this horrific weather event," said Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager at Smithfield Foods. "We are grateful to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, as well as state emergency personnel, frontline responders and all assisting the community in its recovery."

