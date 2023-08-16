TruckParkingClub.com serves commercial drivers in eight states

News provided by

TruckParkingClub.com

16 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Groundbreaking truck parking service comes to Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruckParkingClub.com, the largest and most innovative truck parking marketplace, connecting truckers across America to hosts with available parking locations, announces its free rest stop truck parking availability service is now in eight states across America at no charge to its Members.

TruckParkingClub.com, the AirBnB for trucking parking, is an application that helps drivers save time and fuel by providing instant access to available parking throughout the United States.

Continue Reading

With today's announcement, the company has opened up its network of 143 rest stops across eight states, including Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, to over-the-road truckers looking for a safe, clean parking place.

Why is this important

The TruckParkingClub.com team has been driving nationwide to find more truck parking, driving 25,000 miles in 3 months while adding dozens of properties owned by businesses and investors. Interacting with truckers during the journey to grasp the challenges posed by the truck parking shortage resulted in the implementation of a complimentary rest-stop truck parking service.

"Having little awareness of truck parking availability in real-time is one of the biggest issues with truck parking today," says Evan Shelley, CEO at TruckParkingClub.com.

TruckParkingClub.com is solving this decade-old issue by providing truckers with a real-time view of truck parking availability. Whether checking availability at a rest stop or reserving a parking space to drop a trailer, parking for multiple days, or making sure you stay within your hours of service, TruckParkingClub.com is dedicated to solving the parking accessibility problem for the broader trucking community.

"TruckParkingClub.com is proud to offer free rest stop truck parking availability services across eight integral states to help our nation's truckers find legal parking," said Shelley.

How it works

TruckParkingClub.com provides a web and mobile app for truckers to see parking availability and book a space at their desired location. The TruckParkingClub.com app currently includes real-time availability at 143 accessible rest stops and 120 premium parking locations with added services like overnight, multi-night and monthly stays, and reserved spaces.

By creating an account on the website at https://truckparkingclub.com/ or the mobile app, truckers can store their information for easy bookings in the future.

Property owners can list their parking sites on TruckParkingClub.com's website or app by creating an account and answering a few simple questions. TruckParkingClub.com takes the owner's unused space and turns it into truck parking. Typical property members on the platform include trucking companies, storage companies, tow truck companies, CDL schools, truck parking operators, real estate investors and more!

TruckParkingClub.com will announce new locations and new features in the near future.

For any questions with the TruckParkingClub.com website, users can call (888) 899-PARK or use the contact us page.

CONTACT: TruckParkingClub.com
(888) 899-PARK
[email protected]

SOURCE TruckParkingClub.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.