TruckPay to Allow Logistics Payments With Cryptocurrencies

TENAFLY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, TruckPay introduced the first multi-currency, multi-lingual, and multi-metric fleet management logistics platform to serve the needs of the aggregates, asphalt, scrap metal, recycling, demolition, agricultural, and landfill industries. TruckPay is now excited to announce that cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Stellar Lumens will be able to be used to facilitate payments on both its TruckPay Fleet Management and MyTruckScales platforms.

Truck Pay's CEO and President, Barry Honig said, "Given the growing acceptance of cryptocurrency, with companies like Tesla preparing to accept Bitcoin as payment, we feel that it is time to allow users of our platforms to pay their subcontractors and independent owner-operators in a variety of cryptocurrencies, if they so choose." Benjamin Honig, TruckPay's CTO said, "I've been active in the crypto industry for the last 4 years and over that time, I have developed a deep knowledge of the space. I appreciate how cryptocurrencies can be used to help serve some of our underbanked drivers and contractor companies, especially ones in places like Latin-America and Africa, that have unstable fiat currencies." Benjamin went on to say, "I have also established an extensive network of resources in the crypto software development space that will allow TruckPay to not only initially allow crypto payments on the platform, but will also, eventually, allow us to offer other related value-added services. Barry Honig concluded by saying, "By offering our customers cryptocurrencies as an additional payment method, combined with our multi-lingual and multi-metric features, we will be able to fully realize TruckPay's goal of making our products accessible to any job creating company, subcontractor, driver, and truck scale owner anywhere in the world."